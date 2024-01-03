From the Archives: January 3 in the Pioneer

Jan. 3—January 3, 2014 — The Brrmidji Bike Ride is entering its fifth year, with a record cold of -11 degrees Fahrenheit. Organized by Shifting Gears, a local organization that refurbishes bicycles, the official ride is four miles in downtown Bemidji, but particularly enthusiastic cyclists sometimes go the full 17 miles around the lake.

January 3, 1999 — Bemidji tops the list for potential sites of a new Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab, with Grand Rapids the other finalist of the seven cities examined in northern Minnesota. If built, the BCA's preferred location is along Highway 2, and the facility would cost an estimated $6 million.

January 3, 1974 — The double-murder trial of John P. Morgan, who made national news when he escaped from a Wadena jail and held a family hostage, has been moved to Bemidji. It could be moved again, however, to Hennepin County, depending on whether the court accepts a motion made by the defense.

January 3, 1924 — Due to the cold weather, the most recent concert of the Bemidji Boys Band was only lightly attended, but those who went reported a very fine performance. The highlight of the concert was a clarinet solo performed by Edward Gennes. The next performance will be held in two weeks time.