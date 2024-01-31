From the Archives: January 31 in the Pioneer

Jan. 31—January 31, 2014 — Katie Hoody, who was raised in Bemidji, has won big on the television show "Wheel of Fortune" which she joined to make her friend Marion Dessert, a fan of the program, smile. Hoody took home over $50,000 in cash and prizes and watched the episode with her family and friends as it aired.

January 31, 1999 — Fourth-grade students at Northern Elementary School have the chance to flex their creativity at this year's Inventor's Fair. Their creations included all-purpose fishing belts, globe dryers, dart catchers and hand raisers for when students are too tired to raise their hand in class.

January 31, 1974 — Over 500 people gathered at Memorial Hall on the Bemidji State College Campus for the first annual Bemidji Fiddlers Contest. Nineteen fiddlers participated in the contest, which was sponsored by BSC's music department, with Edward Hoffman, of Howard Lake winning first prize.

January 31, 1924 — Bemidji's Miss Martha Erwig left this morning for Minneapolis where she will be presented as Miss Bemidji Pioneer at the upcoming Twin Cities Auto Show. There she will compete with 14 other young women for the honor of being Miss Northwest. The winning lady will receive $500.