From the Archives: January 6 in the Pioneer

Jan. 6—January 6, 2014 — A deep freeze arrived in the region, closing down schools, businesses and more. Monday morning saw temperatures of 27 degrees below zero, with the added windchill bringing it down to 55 below. While not the coldest in the state, that honor going to Grand Marais with a windchill of 61 below, the cold was nevertheless considerable.

January 6, 1999 — Clear ice along Midway Drive led to a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon, with four cars involved. The incident occurred when a driver lost control of their vehicle when braking, striking one vehicle that would go on to hit another and another. One of the four cars was totaled, while the others are expected to receive repairs.

January 6, 1974 — The honor of the first baby being born in the area in 1974 goes to Judy Kay Swan, who arrived in the world at 10:34 p.m. on New Year's Day at a hospital in Cass Lake. Weighing just over seven pounds, Judy won the Pioneer's first baby contest and had her photo featured in the paper.

January 6, 1924 — A horseless carriage became a driverless carriage on Minnesota Avenue this afternoon, running amok and wreaking havoc. The delivery truck was evidently not parked correctly and ran down the street before hitting the wall of the Clifford and Co. store, barely missing a large glass window.