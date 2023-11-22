From the archives: JFK's assassination in Dallas covered by CBS News in 1963
The images of John F. Kennedy's assassination on November 22, 1963, remain haunting, blurred into our national consciousness. Here's a look back at the CBS News Bulletin announcing Kennedy's death following a shooting at his motorcade in downtown Dallas, the arrest and assassination of his accused killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, and the nation coming together to lay JFK to rest.