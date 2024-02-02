Photographs from the United States National Archives show us a look at Lansing during the early 20th century.

The pictures are part of a National Archives collection from the Detroit Publishing Company, a photographic publishing firm that started in Detroit in the 1890s and operated until 1932.

The photographs feature Michigan's state Capitol, an old high school, city hall, the Red Cedar River and the Olds Motor Works site and more from the city taken between 1905 and 1920 — well before the high-rise buildings filled downtown's skyline and when the bustling streets were just dirt.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: From the Archives: What Lansing looked like in the early 1900s