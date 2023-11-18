From the Archives: November 18 in the Pioneer

Nov. 18—November 18, 2013 — The local chapter of the National Wild Turkeys Association, titled the Headwaters Gobblers, is donating 450 pounds of turkey to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf in preparation for Thanksgiving. The chapter was inspired to provide the donation after learning that turkey was one of the items seldom stocked at the food shelf.

November 18, 1998 — Bemidji's Salvation Army has put out requests for volunteers to man the red kettles so iconic of the holiday season and ring the bell to encourage donations. The program begins just after Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Eve, with several locations across town.

November 18, 1973 — The large bell at First Baptist Church in Bemidji is going to have a new home, with workers removing the over 500-pound bell from the tower with the intention of putting it in the bell tower of the church's new location. The bell was cast in 1891 in St. Louis, Mo., before it came north to Minnesota.

November 18, 1923 — The Bemidji Health Officer, along with the Red Cross and school nurses, are instituting several precautions to prevent the spread of diphtheria after many of the children in the school district were found to have been exposed to the disease. A handful of family's homes have been placed under quarantine, and it's hoped that the condition will not spread.