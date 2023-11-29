From the Archives: November 29 in the Pioneer

Nov. 29—November 29, 2013 — Over 70 people, bundled up against the cold weather, participated in this year's annual Turkey Trot, a 5k that serves as a fundraiser for Bemidji State University's track and cross country teams. The event has been held for nearly 10 years and serves as a fun activity and a great way to burn off the extra calories of Thanksgiving.

November 29, 1998 — Bemidji's First City of Lights Foundation held the annual Night We Light Celebration to glowing reviews, in the third-ever rendition of the event. Families and community members have embraced the newly-forged tradition, dressing up and sharing their excitement for the holiday lights and parade.

November 29, 1973 — The membership drive for the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce is set to begin, with stiff competition expected between the board of directors and the chamber ambassadors to see which can log the most points. Six points will be awarded for those who sign up new members, and three for a reinstated member.

November 29, 1923 — Plans for the next great Northern Minnesota Fair have already begun, with the Beltrami County Agricultural Association holding its first meeting on the topic at the city hall. Ideas have been written down, including holding the fair in circuit with other associations in the region.