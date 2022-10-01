From the Archives: October 1 in the Pioneer

Oct. 1—October 1, 2012 — A former Bemidji real estate agent has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court, admitting to engaging in a scheme that defrauded over $743,000 from mortgage lenders. Ed Detwiler now faces up to 20 years in prison, in addition to fines and forfeitures.

October 1, 1997 — Two Bemidji police officers were recognized for helping catch a suspect in a $209,000 robbery of a Las Vegas casino. The suspect, who had allegedly taken advantage of a power outage to steal the money, was eventually arrested in Bemidji by officers Paul Parthun and Mark Nelson.

October 1, 1972 — A burglary in Cass Lake is being investigated after over $3,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from the Cass Lake Information Center and Museum. The burglary of the building, which houses artifacts, beadwork, and other items, was noticed by a neighbor early in the morning.

October 1, 1922 — Carl Strohmeir, who worked as a janitor at the Lake Julia Sanitorium, has caused a curious scene, complaining of his position and allegedly threatening the board president with a gun. He was taken before a judge to determine his sanity, which he was found to have, though the judge said he "talked too much for his own good."