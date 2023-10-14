From the Archives: October 14 in the Pioneer

Oct. 14—October 14, 2013 — Two former Lumberjacks took home top honors at the inaugural Blue Ox Marathon over the weekend. Peter Miller and Gina Aalgaard Kelly, both graduates of Bemidji High School, won their respective titles over the weekend and shared their enthusiasm for the race and their hometown.

October 14, 1998 — Following an unusual press release from two defendants who have been charged with aiding and promoting prostitution, a Beltrami County judge has issued a gag order on the case. The case has received significant press attention due to the two defendants' connection with law enforcement.

October 14, 1923 — The World Series came to Bemidji, at least via radio. The Pioneer, in partnership with a local radio shop, broadcast the baseball game play-by-play outside of its offices. Those who turned out were able to "see" the game as it went, and cheer for their preferred team.

October 14, 1973 — The Bemidji State College Foundation has reported $32,406 in pledges so far during its community drive. There are four levels of commitment, ranging from $50 a year for membership in the Donors' Club to $500 a year to attain membership in the President's Club. Money raised goes to fund scholarships.