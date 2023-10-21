From the Archives: October 21 in the Pioneer

Oct. 21—October 21, 2013 — The Red Door Bookstore has donated nearly $100,000 to the Bemidji Public Library during its existence, and as it celebrates its 10th birthday the organization that started it is celebrating its 30th. The Friends of the Bemidji Public Library have worked hard over the decades to support and promote the library.

October 21, 1998 — A natural gas leak in a pipe near Plummer was likely caused by third-party digging, investigators say. It occurred in the same field that third-party digging is suspected to have caused a 250,000-gallon oil spill last month. Local authorities believe they know who caused the damage and are considering pressing charges.

October 21, 1973 — The body of a woman estimated to be in her forties was found entombed and buried in an electric freezer just south of Bagley. The tip to law enforcement came from a group of hunters who tripped over an electrical wire leading from a cabin to the freezer. No official statement has been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

October 21, 1923 — A fire of unknown origin has completely destroyed the machine shops and roundhouse of the Crookston Lumber Co. in Kelliher. The blaze was discovered in the morning, but efforts to put out the flames were only successful in keeping it from spreading to other structures.