From the Archives: October 7 in the Pioneer

Oct. 7—October 7, 2013 — The Bemidji City Council has approved funding for an archeological project at Paul Bunyan and Library Parks. The 106 Group, who will lead the investigation, has previously found artifacts in the area and has requested a more extensive examination prior to the Carnegie Library's move.

October 7, 1998 — The Bemidji Fire Department will be hosting its annual open house, welcoming members of the community for fun and a chance to learn about fire safety. Among the lessons the department hopes to impart are the importance of having an action plan for if a structure catches fire, and teaching children how to exit a building safely.

October 7, 1973 — A grain truck carrying 46,000 pounds of sunflower seeds was cut in half by a train Tuesday night on Midway Drive. Damages have been estimated at $7,000 to the tractor-trailer, $5,000 to the automatic crossing switch and $2,000 to the train itself. The sunflower seeds, valued at $4,200 are able to be salvaged.

October 7, 1923 — In honor of National Candy Day local candy retailers are teaming up to provide sweets for Bemidji. The Pioneer has joined in on the fun, sponsoring a guessing contest where participants will have to estimate the number of candies displayed in the office's window. The first-place winner will receive five pounds of chocolate.