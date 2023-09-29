Archives relocate to library

Sep. 28—The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center offices and basic services will be temporarily moving to Art Circle Public Library starting Tuesday, Oct. 3, while renovations to the Archives building and vault construction are in progress.

"We are excited about the expansion of our building," said archivist Joyce Rorabaugh. "It's a long awaited event."

The Archives will be located on the first floor of the library, across from the library director's office.

Archive personnel are excited that the renovation and construction project has begun and asks for patience and understanding during the transition.

"Everybody bear with us as we finally get to move forward," Rorabaugh said.

The books will not be making the move, but the computers and printers will to allow patrons continued access to online genealogical research platforms.

Rorabaugh added that at the end of the renovations and construction, the Archives will have an updated reading room and a new vault that will house all the public records well into the future.

"But, while we are at the library, we will have our usual hours and look forward to continued service to our regular patrons and serving new patrons," she said.

Archive hours of operation are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. However, services may be limited until the Archives' transition to the library is complete. Their temporary phone number is 484-6790 ext. 248.