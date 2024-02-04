From the archives: When Wilmington crowed for the Roosters

While Leland continues to explore minor league baseball, its neighbor across the Cape Fear River has seen a few organizations come and go.

One of those teams was announced in 1995. According to the Feb. 4, 1995, edition of the StarNews, a minor league team affiliated with the Seattle Mariners would play at Brooks Field, home of the University of North Carolina Wilmington baseball team.

Later named the Port City Roosters, it was only planned as a two-year stint in Wilmington for 1995 and 1996 for Charlotte’s Double-A franchise that was shuffled to Nashville, and was supposed to land in Springfield, Missouri, but ended up in Mobile, Alabama.

The Seattle Mariners’ farm club had a pair of losing records, but fans got to see future major-league players Jason Varitek, Derek Lowe and Raul Ibanez, among others.

It was the first minor league team in Wilmington since 1950.

In 2001, it appeared the Port City could have a more permanent pro baseball squad when the Wilmington Waves arrived. An affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team only lasted one season when plans to build a stadium folded.

The idea for a stadium was also considered in 1995 to entice a team to replace the Roosters. According to the article, the team's operator said they wanted to build a stadium and bring a Class A team to Wilmington in three years with help from city council.

