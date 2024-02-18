From the archives: How Wilmington nearly bought FDR's 'floating White House'

Wilmington officials were optimistic a second major ship could be docked in the Port City when the Potomac, the presidential yacht of Franklin D. Roosevelt, went up for sale in 1964. It was two years after the arrival of the Battleship North Carolina.

The Feb. 18, 1964, edition of the Wilmington Morning Star, reported the boat Potomac was eyed by the city for purchase. As the USS Potomac, it was the presidential yacht for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and dubbed in the article as a "floating White House."

By 1964, the boat was decommissioned and purchased by Elvis Presley, who gave it to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, for fundraising purposes.

Bill Mitcham, executive secretary of the Southeastern North Carolina Beach Association, wired a message to St. Jude founder and actor Danny Thomas of Wilmington's intentions to buy the yacht.

Mitcham said it would be a "fitting companion" to Battleship North Carolina, which arrived in Wilmington less than two years earlier.

Instead, the yacht was sold to someone else for $65,000.

In the early 1980s, the Potomac had deteriorated and was sinking. Refloated by the Navy, preservation efforts began by the Port of Oakland in California, which bought the ship just days before being sold for scrap.

According to the USS Potomac website, it remains in Oakland and opened to the public in 1995 as an active memorial to Roosevelt and a National Historic Landmark.

