From the archives: When Wilmington put more 'zip' into ZIP codes

In the Dec. 10, 1965, Wilmington Morning Star reported Wilmington would lose two of its zip codes only two years after the U.S. Postal Service introduced zip codes.

With population growing in the Wilmington area, it's possible the Port City could need another ZIP code.

Nearly 60 years ago, officials were going in the opposite direction.

In the Dec. 10, 1965, edition of the Wilmington Morning Star, it reported Wilmington would go from three ZIP codes to one, part of code trimming to 11 North Carolina cities.

By January 1966, Wilmington would only use the ZIP code 28401. Only a few years earlier, ZIP codes were introduced on July 1, 1963.

In the mid-1960s, two zip codes were taken away from Wilmington.

Postmaster C.T. Burke said people could still use current letterhead and stocks even after the Jan. 15, 1966, change until those supplies were exhausted.

"Since mail to the boxes and Azalea Station are all distributed by this office there was simply no need for three numbers when one would suffice," Burke said at the time.

According to the Office of Inspector General with the U.S. Postal Service, the codes were created "as a means to allow mail sorting methods to become faster and eventually be automated, but the innovation also created unimagined socio-economic benefits as an organizing and enabling device. The ZIP Code is a support structure used by a variety of industries, including the insurance and real estate industries, and also fosters community and identity representation."

Today, Wilmington still uses 28401, but also 11 other codes (throughout New Hanover County): 28402 through 28412.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: In 1966, Wilmington NC went to one ZIP code