FROM THE ARCHIVES: Yogurt shop case left Maurice Pierce skittish, lawyer says

Editor's note: This story was originally published Dec. 25, 2010.

Maurice Pierce, who was once jailed in Austin's infamous 1991 yogurt shop murders and had remained a suspect in the unresolved case, was shot dead Thursday night after taking a police officer's knife and slashing the officer's trachea and carotid artery, police said Friday.

Police said officer Frank Wilson acted in self-defense in shooting Pierce. The assault left the officer with life-threatening injuries, but he was stabilized Friday at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center. He is "in good spirits" and will probably stay through Christmas, Assistant Police Chief David Carter said.

The incident was Pierce's third run-in with law enforcement since 2008, according to police. Two of those were in Travis County, and another was in Collin County, where Pierce, 35, was awaiting trial on charges of evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant.

Carter said Friday that it was not immediately clear what drove Pierce to run from a police officer and then assault him.

Lawyer Darlina Crowder, who represented Pierce on the Collin County charges, said he probably ran because of a fear of law enforcement that stems from what she called his wrongful arrest and three-year jailing in the yogurt shop case.

"He had been in jail for such a long time on those cases ... that every time he gets detained, he is traumatized and runs because he is so scared of the police," Crowder said.

Pierce was one of four men charged with capital murder in 1999. He was accused of killing Amy Ayers, 13, Eliza Thomas, 17, and sisters Sarah and Jennifer Harbison, 15 and 17, at an I Can't Believe It's Yogurt shop near Northcross Mall.

He was never brought to trial. But after prosecutors dismissed charges against two co-defendants last year, police said they still considered Pierce and the other men suspects.

Travis County District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg declined to comment on the yogurt shop investigation Friday. On Pierce's death, she would only say, "Like all other police-involved shootings, we will take the investigation and ask a Travis County grand jury to review it."

Story continues

Running a stop sign

The slashing and shooting happened late Thursday night in North Austin, near Parmer Lane.

Carter, the assistant police chief, said at a news conference Friday that Wilson and other officers had not been interviewed, but Carter gave this account, based on information police had gathered:

Wilson and his partner, Brad Smith, saw a car run a stop sign in the 12000 block of Carrera Drive, a residential neighborhood. The officers attempted to pull the car over just before 11 p.m., but the driver "was trying to elude them" at first, Carter said.

The driver was Pierce, who stopped and ran from the police. Wilson and Smith split up and chased him. A few blocks away Wilson caught Pierce in a backyard and "attempted to Tase him."

The two wound up in front of houses on Campos Drive, where Pierce grabbed a knife from Wilson's belt and slashed him with it. The knife cut Wilson's right ear, trachea and carotid artery.

Wilson got off one shot before staggering a couple of driveways down. Officers Bobby Townes, Dale Stevenson and Zachary Reed found him after arriving moments later and stopped the bleeding long enough for him to survive until Emergency Medical Services arrived. Police officials say Wilson probably would have bled to death without the officers' intervention.

The shot killed Pierce, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Carter said.

Wilson was treated at the scene and taken to the St. David's facility in Round Rock, where he underwent surgery and remains in intensive care.

"We're very lucky today that officer Wilson is going to survive," Mayor Lee Leffingwell said Friday at a news conference. "But (the incident) does (remind) us police work is very dangerous" at times.

Carter said Friday that many officers carry a standard-issue knife on their belts, as Wilson did. Carter said he did not know whether Pierce had drugs or alcohol in his system.

"We have no idea at this time what motivated (Pierce) to flee," he said.

Yogurt shop years

Pierce was 16 when firefighters responding to a fire at the yogurt shop on Dec. 6, 1991, found the four teenage girls, who had been tied up with their own clothing, shot and then set ablaze.

The crime shocked the city and bedeviled investigators, who had little physical evidence left after the fire was extinguished.

Austin's homicide unit was overwhelmed with thousands of tips, and detectives brought in what one investigator estimated could be as many as 60 teenagers for interviews in the first two weeks of the investigation.

The inquiry quickly went awry when too many of those teens repeated back to police details about the crime that police had sought to keep secret, according to court testimony.

A string of confessions investigators believed were false also marred the pursuit of the killers.

Pierce was arrested at Northcross Mall with a .22-caliber handgun days after the killings and later told police the pistol was used by his friend, 15-year-old Forrest Welborn, during the yogurt shop robbery. That claim was later dismissed by investigators after they interviewed Pierce, Welborn, Michael Scott and Robert Springsteen IV, who they believed were all together that night.

In 1999, the Police Department's newly formed cold case unit once again zeroed in on Pierce, even though by then ballistics tests had shown that the gun he was caught with probably was not used in the crime.

In September 1999 police reinterviewed Scott and Springsteen. Both initially said they knew nothing of the crime, but after repeated questioning by police they each admitted to playing a role and each implicated Pierce.

Pierce, Welborn, Scott and Springsteen were arrested and jailed in October 1999. Pierce asserted his innocence repeatedly in conversations with police.

Springsteen and Scott were convicted of capital murder in 2002, despite their lawyers' arguments that the confessions were coerced. Scott got a life sentence, and Springsteen was sentenced to death.

In January 2003, prosecutors dismissed the charges against Pierce, citing a lack of evidence. Charges against Welborn had been dismissed earlier after two grand juries declined to indict him.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned the Springsteen and Scott convictions.

Last year, Lehmberg dismissed the charges against the men after DNA found in a vaginal swab taken from one of the victims did not match DNA taken from Scott, Springsteen, Pierce or Welborn.

At the time, Sgt. Ron Lara, a chief investigator on the case, said detectives would continue to investigate Pierce, Scott and Springsteen.

Move to North Texas

After his release from jail in 2003, Pierce told reporters that he was moving to the Dallas area to be near his wife and daughter.

On April 16, 2008, a Plano police officer stopped Pierce for speeding, according to an arrest affidavit. The officer asked Pierce why he seemed nervous, and he told her that "he had been accused of several offenses in the past that he had not committed," the affidavit said.

After being informed that he would be arrested for an outstanding warrant, Pierce threw the car in reverse and then drove off, dragging one officer, the affidavit said.

Crowder, his lawyer, said another officer tripped during the confrontation, but neither officer was seriously injured.

About two weeks later, on May 2, 2008, Austin police tracked Pierce to a home in the 12000 block of Carrera Drive in Northwest Austin, near where he was shot Thursday night.

Police said that when they found Pierce in a closet of the home, he "violently resisted." He was eventually subdued by multiple officers who used a Taser stun gun, police said.

Charges of assault on a public servant were later filed and are pending against Pierce in Travis County.

After his arrest, Pierce was jailed in Collin County for about a year. He was then released on bail on the Travis and Collin county charges and returned to Travis County to live, Crowder said.

Crowder said Pierce had returned to Collin County for every court date and was set for trial in March.

Crowder said that it became clear early in her defense of Pierce that he would not be treated like a normal defendant. She was told by a prosecutor there that prosecutors from Austin had called him early in the case and said they "had real concerns that Maurice was involved in the yogurt shop cases regardless of the fact that he was exonerated," Crowder said.

Crowder said she thinks that is why Collin County prosecutors' best plea bargain offer to Pierce was a 30-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea. Even though the top charges against Pierce were punishable by up to life in prison, Crowder called the plea bargain offer "absolutely ridiculous" and said a typical plea deal in such a case would involve a sentence of deferred adjudication, a form of probation.

Summary of shooting events

According to Austin Assistant Police Chief David Carter:

Officers Frank Wilson and Brad Smith saw a car driven by Maurice Pierce run a stop sign shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Pierce tried to elude them and then pulled over and began running.

The officers split up and ran through the neighborhood after him.

Wilson caught Pierce a few blocks later.

Pierce pulled a knife from Wilson's belt and slashed him, cutting his trachea and carotid artery. Wilson fired a single shot.

Austin police officers arrived, and Wilson was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional material from staff writer Claire Osborn

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: FROM THE ARCHIVES: Officer kills Maurice Pierce after knife slash