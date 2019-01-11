Archrock Inc. (AROC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $9.63 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day.

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed at $9.63 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 5.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AROC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2019. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $232.16 million, up 11.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AROC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AROC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AROC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.66, so we one might conclude that AROC is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



