ARCHS invests $27M into St. Louis support initiatives
One St. Louis organization is funding millions of dollars into the community in support of public safety, food, security and workforce development.
One St. Louis organization is funding millions of dollars into the community in support of public safety, food, security and workforce development.
(Not-so) Fun fact: Did you know that parts of your kitchen are probably dirtier than your toilet seat?
Use these clever tips and organizing products to easily streamline your collection of clothes, shoes and accessories.
Nvidia stock hit an all-time high on Friday, as the AI craze rolls on.
When it comes to free-agent relievers, sometimes you get Kenley Jansen. Sometimes you get Wade Davis.
Jason Fenske at Engineering Explained does that math on the towing Cybertruck vs. Porsche 911 drag race and comes to the conclusion 'Tesla Tricked You.'
The latest discharge included 44,000 teachers, nurses, doctors, lawyers, and others in public service jobs.
Palworld has sold a million copies in just over eight hours, according to developer Pocketpair. The ‘Pokémon with guns’ satire has proven to be so popular that Steam servers are buckling under the strain.
Three councils in the United Kingdom have taken some of their public-facing systems offline due to an ongoing cybersecurity issue. Canterbury City Council, Dover District Council, and Thanet District Council, three local authorities based in the county of Kent, said jointly on Friday that they “are investigating a cyber incident" that has disrupted online services for potentially hundreds of thousands of residents. All three councils said they are working closely with the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which confirmed to TechCrunch that it is "working to fully understand the impact of an incident.”
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
Stellantis reveals the STLA Large unibody platform for its upcoming EVs, starting with Dodge and Jeep. It also supports ICE and hybrid powertrains.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch, as part of a restructuring effort in its creator management and operations teams.
Ohio State just added one of the best safeties in the country.
Oleria, a startup providing access management tools primarily for enterprise customers, today announced that it raised $33 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry Ventures and Zscaler. Oleria was co-founded in 2022 by Jim Alkove and Jagadeesh Kunda. Alkove, an ex-Microsoft CVP and former "chief trust officer" at Salesforce, where he met Kunda, says that he'd "long been vexed" by the challenge of delivering cybersecurity while not preventing business partners from doing their jobs.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.
The conservative justices appear to be on the brink of eliminating a critical precedent that has had huge implications on just about everything the federal government does.
Amazon Prime Video is said to be downsizing its Africa and Middle East operations in a move that will affect teams in the two regions; according to a report in Deadline, the company will instead focus on European originals. Following the changes, Prime Video will stop contracting originals in Africa and Middle East markets. Additionally, the company plans to split the European team into two groups: the EU Established to focus on the U.K., Germany, Italy, France, and Spain markets and the EU Emerging to oversee operations in Benelux (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg), the Nordics, and Central and Eastern Europe, the report said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
As Musk vies for greater voting power at the company, the spotlight turns to Tesla's board.
According to PitchBook data, VC investments in crypto companies are down by 68% in 2023 compared to 2022. To be fair, crypto companies still raised $9.5 billion. French crypto startup Kiln just closed a $17 million funding round in December 2023; 1kx is leading the round with Crypto.com, IOSG, Wintermute Ventures, KXVC and LBank also participating.
International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.