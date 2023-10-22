With Archway Homes, selling your house ‘as is’ never felt so good!

For those desiring to sell their home quickly, whether due to downsizing, a job transfer, death of a loved one, illness, facing foreclosure, or they just don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, there is a very easy way – with Archway Homes. This hometown real estate company, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, has more than 20 years of experience buying homes in all conditions and does it quickly without the often painful and stressful selling process.

They buy houses “as is” in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or those simply in need of cosmetic updating. Archway provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“One of the advantages of working with us is selling as is,” said Jon. “That means you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers or have it ready to show at a moment’s notice, wait for the right buyer, wait for it to close, and then pay a real estate agent’s commission or seller’s closing costs. We personally purchase every house.”

A third-generation real estate investor with roots in the Kansas City community for over 40 years, Jon’s extensive experience really makes a difference. The ability to sell a house quickly, in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling method, to an established and reputable company has been the perfect solution for numerous homeowners all over the Kansas City area, including Stephanie W., who recently sold a townhome north of the river in Gladstone to Archway.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“My dad was moving to assisted living, so we needed to sell his home. It was full of furniture and things he wouldn’t need anymore, and it needed a little updating. I just wasn’t up to the hassle of going through everything. I contacted a few direct buyers and had several offers but chose Archway because they were friendly, very responsive, and my dad recognized the Bichelmeyer name. I felt comfortable with Archway from the start. I didn’t trust some of the other companies,” Stephanie said. “I was able to take the things I really wanted and leave the rest. They took a huge load off my shoulders. They were so easy to work with throughout the entire process, it felt hassle-free. I would definitely recommend Archway to others in my situation.”

Archway has purchased homes in all sorts of situations. Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs. Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. Sellers can even leave the unwanted contents, saving time and expense.

“We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a solution for all,” Stacy said.

They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible, especially in these challenging times. “We even wrote the book on it. Literally! Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro outlines the steps homeowners can take to sell their home and our experiences helping people do just that,” Jon said.

“We’ve seen some great times; we lived through the real estate crash in 2008-2010 and the insanity of the Covid market the last few years and have come through the other side. We plan to keep working with sellers no matter what the market is doing,” said Jon. “I know people are being cautious and careful, so we, too, are respectful of our sellers’ needs to make sure they feel comfortable.”

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may need time to find their next home, or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. Coordinating closing schedules in a traditional sale can be challenging. Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at archwaypropertieskc.com to fill out an online form. To get a free copy of their book Home to Home Local Edition – Kansas City Metro, Kansas and Missouri, just call the office.

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the UMB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomesinc.com

Website: archwaypropertieskc.com