ARCM Hedge Fund Gains 19% After Move to Distressed Equities

Bei Hu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alp Ercil’s $3.5 billion Asia Research & Capital Management scored double-digit gains at its latest hedge fund last quarter, a year after pivoting toward distressed equities in base metals and energy amid the transition to cleaner fuels.

Most Read from Bloomberg

ARCM’s fourth distressed asset fund returned an estimated 19% after fees in the three months ended March 31, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. An update sent to investors didn’t provide details on what drove the gain, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Yusuf Haque, chief operating officer of the Hong Kong-based firm, declined to comment.

Following pledges by countries around the world to curb carbon emissions, investors have been piling into electric vehicles and solar companies, driving their valuations to hefty levels. ARCM is finding gems in traditional industries, where years of under-investment have left them unable to meet extra demand created by the energy transition.

For example, the shift to electric vehicles would require additional power and entail grid upgrades, Ercil said during a September 2021 webinar hosted by Jawad Mian’s macro research firm Stray Reflections. A transcript of the discussions was seen by Bloomberg News.

The replacement of old, less energy-efficient air-conditioners and industrial upgrades would translate into massive capital expenditure, leading to higher demand for lithium, copper, aluminum and steel, according to the transcript. The move away from globalization toward duplicated, localized supply chains is also fueling demand for resources.

On the supply side, energy and resource producers emerging from more than a decade of cost-cutting and consolidation would be disciplined in making new investments, Ercil added during the webinar. To meet its carbon targets, China will have to slash capacity in materials production, including steel, aluminum and some chemicals, which rely on coal-fired power generation. Oil and coking coal producers worldwide are finding it difficult to ramp up capacity in an era of heightened environmental, social and governance concerns.

Distressed equities bets on cyclical industries and commodities drove a 28% gain for the ARCM fund last year, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Prices of metals including aluminum and nickel have soared this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fueled fears of supply disruptions. The war also pushed oil higher, though prices have eased recently on expectations that slower economic growth will hurt demand.

Before striking out on his own, Ercil was Asia head of Perry Capital, focusing on global investments in energy and cyclical industries at the New York-based hedge fund firm. ARCM has tilted toward energy and resources since its 2011 inception.

It started a dedicated energy dislocation fund in 2015, the year when Brent oil hit $37. In 2020, when oil prices sank to a fresh low and the pandemic shut borders and disrupted economies, ARCM heaped bullish bets on lower-rated, long-duration U.S. investment-grade bonds, notably energy companies. In early 2021, it shifted to distressed equity opportunities in energy and resources companies.

While its previous funds were close-ended vehicles with finite lives, ARCM late last year won endorsement from investors to transform its fourth distressed-assets fund into an open-ended structure with multi-year lockups on inflows, allowing clients to stay invested for long periods of time, said the person. The firm returned $1 billion to investors in 2021 after exiting investments made by earlier funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rising Rates Reduce Appeal of Taxable Bonds for Muni Issuers

    (Bloomberg) -- States and localities are shying away from selling taxable bonds, a popular tool in the last two years, as rising interest rates reduce the chances for cost savings, especially from refinancing old debt.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit Kyi

  • Monetary Policy 'Behind the Curve' Globally, PineBridge Says

    Omar Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, discusses policies of global central banks, the implications for financial markets, and the opportunities he sees. He speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • USD/CAD Slid After BoC Rate Hike Despite Rising US Yields

    USD/CAD moves lower despite rising oil prices.

  • Silver Prices Rally Following More Hot Inflation Data

    Silver prices moved higher as a hedge against inflation amid rising oil prices.

  • China museum chief fences cultural relics from NFTs

    China’s top government agency that oversees the development of museums has called on cultural institutions to hit the brakes when it comes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s industry lobbies join NFT bashing chorus Fast facts The National Cultural Heritage Administration Tuesday held a nationwide online symposium in Beijing on digital collectibles and […]

  • China securities regulator orders Lenovo to fix information disclosures

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Lenovo Group to rectify information disclosure issues. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the Chinese computer firm released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China. Lenovo's disclosure via the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA also lagged its announcement through the Hong Kong bourse, it said.

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why

  • White House Stands by Biden Calling Ukraine War 'Genocide'

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stands by the President's use of the word "genocide" when describing what is happening on the ground in Ukraine. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia's actions in Ukraine a "genocide" for the first time, saying "Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Psaki spoke during a news briefing.

  • What CFO Departure Means for PayPal Stock

    There is a big change taking place in the PayPal (PYPL) C-suite. On Tuesday, the company announced the departure of CFO and EVP of Global Customer Operations, John Rainey, who leaves to take on the role of CFO at Walmart. While the digital payments giant continues its search for a permanent replacement, current SVP of corporate finance and IR Gabrielle Rabinovitch will become interim CFO. Aaron Karczmer, who presently leads Risk, Platform Services, and Legal will become the EVP of Global Custome

  • Australia’s Labor Market Strength Damped by East Coast Flooding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian labor market hit an air pocket in March as floods across the nation’s east coast slowed hiring, even as the jobless rate held steady at a 13-1/2 year low.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead

  • Singapore tightens monetary policy to fight inflation, growth slows in Q1

    Singapore's central bank tightened its monetary policy on Thursday, saying the widely forecast move will slow inflation momentum as the city state ramps up its battle against soaring prices made worse by the Ukraine war and global supply snags. The policy tightening, the third in the past six months, came as separate data showed Singapore's economic momentum waning over the first quarter. The local dollar jumped briefly after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) re-centred the mid-point of the exchange rate policy band known as the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate, or S$NEER, at its prevailing level.

  • Asian shares track Wall Street higher as U.S. yields stabilise

    Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury yields steadied and dollar retreated, as latest U.S. data raised hopes that inflation may be close to peaking, though several major central banks raised rates aggressively. Traders were waiting for a European Central Bank meeting later in the day, to see if it was as hawkish as others have been. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% in early Asian trading, buoyed by a 0.5% gain in Australia's resource-heavy shares and a 0.6% advance in mainland China's blue chip stocks.

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Yellen Warns ChinaCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • Woman runs for her life 'screaming' after hearing telltale signs of landslide: 'Impeccable decision making'

    An Alaskan guide was filming a survival video when she suddenly heard a landslide heading toward her.