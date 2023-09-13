ARCO gas station with AMPM now open in uptown Victorville

New ARCO with AMPM convenience store now open on Seventh Street in uptown Victorville.

Karah Bhatia greeted customers as they pumped gas and bought snacks at the new ARCO gas station on uptown Seventh Street in Victorville.

“We opened on Monday and we started getting busy once people realized that we were open,” Bhatia said on Tuesday. “This station is also home to an AMPM convenience store and gas station.”

The new ARCO is located on the northwest corner of Outer Seventh and West Sage streets, and across from Baker’s Drive-Thru. The station also includes eight double gas pumps, and separate tenant space, which will be occupied by a restaurant, Bhatia said.

“Once we get settled, we plan on having a grand opening celebration,” said Bhatia, who owns the ARCO. “We’ll probably do that in the next 90 days.”

Victorville Fire Department personnel at the new AMPM convenience store now open on uptown Seventh Street.

On Tuesday afternoon, Medic Engine 311 from the Victorville Fire Department made a brief stop at the AMPM, where fire personnel bought soft drinks and snacks.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Morgan of Apple Valley was busy outside filling up her Kia Sportage and sipping on her Diet Coke from the store.

“This station is going to be so convenient on my way to and from work,” said Morgan, who works in Ontario. “It’ll be the first stop before I get on and off the freeway.”

According to Morgan and several other customers, the location of the AMPM makes it convenient as they travel on Green Tree Boulevard between Victorville and Apple Valley.

The completion of the Green Tree Expansion and Bridge project in May created another east/west corridor, which connects Victorville to Apple Valley’s Yucca Loma Bridge over the Mojave River.

ARCO, which is owned by Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum, was established in 1966 as the Atlantic Richfield Company.

ARCO gasoline stations are located in 15 states across the U.S., including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

