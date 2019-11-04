Is Arcoma AB’s (STO:ARCOMA) 8.8% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll evaluate Arcoma AB (STO:ARCOMA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Arcoma:

0.088 = kr3.8m ÷ (kr83m - kr40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Arcoma has an ROCE of 8.8%.

Is Arcoma's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Arcoma's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.8% average in the Medical Equipment industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Arcoma compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Arcoma reported an ROCE of 8.8% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Arcoma's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:ARCOMA Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Arcoma.

Do Arcoma's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Arcoma has total assets of kr83m and current liabilities of kr40m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. Arcoma has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On Arcoma's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Arcoma out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.