Are Arcoma AB’s (STO:ARCOMA) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we are going to look at Arcoma AB (STO:ARCOMA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Arcoma:

0.13 = kr6.0m ÷ (kr84m - kr39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Arcoma has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Arcoma Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Arcoma's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 8.0% average in the Medical Equipment industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from Arcoma's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Arcoma delivered an ROCE of 13%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. The image below shows how Arcoma's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Arcoma.

Arcoma's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Arcoma has current liabilities of kr39m and total assets of kr84m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Arcoma's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Arcoma's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Arcoma out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.