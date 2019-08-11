Arconic Makes the Case It Was Right to Reject Buyout Offer

Aerospace component manufacturer Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) took a lot of heat in January when its board nixed a potential sale of the company, with shares falling more than 20% on the announcement. It's true the private equity buyers were looking to do a deal on the cheap, but given Arconic's brief, tumultuous history as an independent, there were no guarantees the company would be able to extract significant value on its own.

In the months that have followed the rejection, Arconic and its new leadership team have gone a long way toward validating the decision to go it alone. The company has taken decisive steps to bring down costs and improve operations, which has led to improved quarterly results and a recovering stock that today trades above the rumored buyout price.

A metal plate is run through testing. More

Ultrasonic testing of an aerospace plate at an Arconic facility. Image source: Arconic.

Even after gains, Arconic shares still appear to have room to run. Here's a look at the latest quarterly results, and an update on where things stand for the finished metal products manufacturer.

A rare beat and a raise

Arconic on Aug. 2 reported second-quarter earnings of $0.58 per share, $0.08 ahead of estimates, on revenue up 3.4% year over year to $3.69 billion. The beat was driven in part by strong cost controls, and following the earnings release Arconic increased its annual cost reduction commitment to $260 million from $230 million. The company predicts it will capture about $140 million of those annual savings in 2019, compared to the $120 million expected this year at the time of the previous earnings release.

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Change Revenue $3.6 billion $3.7 billion 3% Operating income* $381 million $484 million 27% Earnings per share* $0.37 $0.58 57%

Data source: Arconic. *Operating income and EPS figures are excluding special items

Earnings per share increased 57% year over year, driven by operational improvements, lower aluminum prices, and a decreased share count.

The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance to between $1.95 and $2.05 per share, a significant increase over its previous expected range of $1.75 to $1.90 per share and well above the $1.86 consensus. Free cash flow guidance was raised to $700 million to $800 million from $650 million to $700 million thanks to faster cost reductions and working capital gains. That number seems likely to improve further next year, as expenses appear likely to drop in 2020 as ongoing investments to make facilities more efficient wrap up.

Arconic, a maker of aluminum and other metal parts for the aerospace, automotive, and industrial sectors, was cobbled together by Alcoa via a series of mergers and acquisitions, and spun off on its own in 2016. Through most of its time as an independent it has struggled to meet expectations, as it became increasingly apparent that Alcoa did a poor job integrating the businesses it had purchased.

Arconic CEO Klaus Kleinfeld, who headed Alcoa prior to the split and who orchestrated the rollup that became Arconic, was ousted in April 2017 as part of a dispute with activist fund Elliott Management. It took the company nearly 10 months to hire his replacement, Chip Blankenship, who concluded after a few months on the job that Arconic is plagued by performance "variation" across its production sites that would require time and spending to solve.

Another breakup in the works

Blankenship left Arconic shortly after the January rejection of the buyout offer, replaced by board chairman and former TRW Automotive CEO John Plant. The new CEO needed little time to stamp his mark on the company: In February Arconic announced plans to separate its engineered products and forgings businesses from its operations making aluminum sheet and pledged to divest any unit that doesn't fit into one of those two categories.