Arconic Set to Split as New CEO Makes His Mark

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC), fresh from backing away from a sale to private equity and days removed from ousting the CEO spearheading its restructuring, on Feb. 8 announced plans to slash its dividend and split the company into two independent entities. It's the latest twist in the seemingly never-ending drama that has surrounded this company since it was spun out of Alcoa (NYSE: AA) in 2016.

The company said it would separate its engineered products and forgings business from its operations making aluminum sheet, adding that any unit that doesn't fit into those two categories could be marked for divestiture. It's also cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share from $0.06 per share to preserve cash.

An aerospace plate is subjected to ultrasonic testing. More

Ultrasonic testing of an aerospace plate at Arconic's Iowa facility. Image source: Arconic.

Arconic made the announcements while reporting fourth-quarter results that suggest the business has stabilized. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share, beating consensus by $0.03, on revenue of $3.5 billion that beat expectations by $100 million. Arconic also said it expects to earn between $1.55 and $1.65 per share in 2019 on sales of $14.3 billion to $14.6 billion, within what Wall Street had expected.

Undoing what was done

The separation marks a quick reversal for Arconic, which was assembled by former parent Alcoa via a series of acquisitions earlier in the decade. Alcoa's CEO at the time, Klaus Kleinfeld, saw investing in finished products as a way to break the aluminum giant's tight correlation with the commodity cycle.

The eventual spinoff of Arconic loaded the new company with much of Alcoa's debt, and was pitched as offering investors the choice between a slower-growing but steady metal-refining business and a faster-growing, but debt-burdened, supplier to aerospace and other red-hot industries.

Alas, Arconic has been a mess almost from the start. The company was plagued by performance issues and disappointing quarterly earnings reports, leading to a feud between Kleinfeld, who had stayed with Arconic post-split, and activist fund Elliott Management. Kleinfeld stepped down in April 2017 after the board determined he showed poor judgement in his interactions with Elliott, but it wasn't until January 2018 when a full-time replacement was found.