What Is Arcontech Group's (LON:ARC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 26% over a quarter. The full year gain of 21% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Arcontech Group

How Does Arcontech Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Arcontech Group's P/E of 17.62 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Arcontech Group has a lower P/E than the average (32.1) in the software industry classification.

AIM:ARC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 21st 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think Arcontech Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Arcontech Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Arcontech Group's earnings per share grew by 5.8% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Arcontech Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Arcontech Group has net cash of UK£4.4m. This is fairly high at 21% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Arcontech Group's P/E Ratio

Arcontech Group trades on a P/E ratio of 17.6, which is above its market average of 13.5. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth -- and the P/E indicates shareholders that will happen! What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Arcontech Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.4 back then to 17.6 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.