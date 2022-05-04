Arcos Dorados Issues a Sustainability-Linked Bond

·3 min read

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay --News Direct-- Arcos Dorados Holdings

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced the issuance of its first Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB), positioning the Company as the first in the Latin American restaurant industry to associate a financial instrument with environmental objectives.

Sustainability is part of Arcos Dorados’ culture as well as our business strategy. As leaders in the private sector, we continually seek to balance our business activities with our socio-environmental impact. The issuance of this bond is an ambitious step that demonstrates our conviction that sustainability is not only the right thing to do, but it can also support a good financial strategy,” said Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer.

SLBs are debt instruments that include commitments from the issuer to meet certain ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) targets, measured based on specific key performance indicators (KPIs), in exchange for more attractive interest rates. Arcos Dorados chose to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its operation, taking another step in the evolution of the Company’s constant and growing commitment to caring for the planet and the development of the communities in the region.

The goal established in the agreement is aligned with the Company’s previous commitment to reduce GHG emissions from its restaurants and offices by 36% and from its supply chain by 31% by 2030, both using 2021 as the base year.

Excess GHG emissions, mainly carbon dioxide, contribute to global warming, which is a major threat to the planet’s ecosystem. Driving a low-carbon economy is one of the priorities of the Company’s ESG platform, known as its Recipe for the Future, which is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations.

In this framework, starting in 2019, Arcos Dorados began measuring and auditing the “carbon footprint” related to its operation, which represents approximately 5.7% of its total GHG emissions. Since 2021, the Company also began measuring the carbon footprint of its suppliers, which account for more than 93% of its total GHG emissions. In other words, the KPIs chosen by the Company for this financial instrument represent almost 100% of its GHG emissions.

We believe we have a responsibility to be an agent of positive change given our size and scale. Our commitment to reducing GHG emissions goes beyond our operations, which is why we went a step further with this bond issuance and involved our main suppliers with this commitment, thus generating a joint effort to reduce the carbon footprint of our entire operation in Latin America and the Caribbean”, said Gabriel Serber, Vice President of Social Commitment and Sustainable Development.

The issuance of the Sustainability Linked Bond will be accompanied by annual audits conducted by third parties to measure the KPIs established by the Company. In addition, as part of this transaction and in line with the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles (SLBP), the financial instrument has the endorsement of Sustainalytics, the renowned global sustainability rating company.

“Sustainalytics considers reporting and verification commitments to be aligned with market expectations. Based on the above, Sustainalytics considers the Framework to be in alignment with the five core components of the Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles 2020 and the prospective achievement of the Sustainability Performance Targets to be impactful”, stated Sustainalytics in its report endorsing Arcos Dorados’ initiative.

With increasingly ambitious and challenging goals involving all aspects of its operation, Arcos Dorados continues to advance and strengthen its environmental commitments through its Recipe for the Future.

About Arcos DoradosArcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 03/31/2022). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arcos Dorados Holdings on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arcos-dorados-issues-a-sustainability-linked-bond-738536214

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Investors, Watch Out. DeLorean Is Back.

    What's old is new again—and the company that made the iconic 1980s DeLorean sports car is back with a new EV.

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused th

  • Ferrari fits new Purosangue SUV with trademark V12 roar

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari said it first ever sport utility vehicle, the Purosangue, will be powered by its gas-guzzling 12-cylinder trademark engine, in a break from the Italian carmaker's recent focus on less polluting models. "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Ferrari Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. Vigna, a former tech industry chief who will present his first comprehensive business plan for Ferrari on June 16, would not be drawn on the price or production figures for the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), which will be launched within months.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • Will Fed rate hike be a ‘clearing event’ for battered U.S. stock market? What investors are watching for on Wednesday

    A little clarity from the Fed on the likely size and scope of future rate increases could be a balm for a bruised U.S. stock market, according to some analysts.

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

    A state-media report said a person surnamed Ma was being probed in Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. The company's share price promptly slid 9.4%.

  • Elon Musk Just Gave Great Investing Advice You Should Absolutely Follow

    Following the world's richest person's latest investing advice should pay off for you over the long term.

  • Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

    Rivian is trying to break a bad streak. "We have also taken care to protect our interests through the use of clawbacks in the extremely unlikely event of company goals not being met in the timeline offered," Commissioner Pat Wilson of the economic-development agency said in a statement.