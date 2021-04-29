Arcosa (ACA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Arcosa (ACA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this provider of infrastructure-related products and services would post earnings of $0.39 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.33, delivering a surprise of -15.38%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Arcosa, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, posted revenues of $440.4 million for the quarter ended March 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.23%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $488.2 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Arcosa shares have added about 15.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 11.4%.

What's Next for Arcosa?

While Arcosa has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Arcosa was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.66 on $490.9 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.09 on $1.96 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Building Products - Miscellaneous is currently in the top 27% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Recommended Stories

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Joe Rogan walks back vaccine misinformation: 'I'm not a doctor, I'm a f---ing moron.'

    The podcasting star, who is signed to a lucrative Spotify deal, falsely said last week that healthy young people don't need to get vaccinated.

  • Marco Rubio left furious after his own typo kills off his amendment to water bill

    The senator complains political partisanship is out of control

  • Ghislaine Maxwell appears with bruised face in first picture from New York prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have released a photograph of her in prison showing a bruised face, the first picture of the British socialite since her arrest last year on sex trafficking charges. The photo of Ms Maxwell, 59, was included in a letter filed on Thursday to a New York judge by attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who suggests she was injured while having to cover her eyes with a sock or towel at night because guards shine lights in her cell every 15 minutes. “Last night, she was confronted by MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter.

  • Amazon just confirmed Prime Day will happen earlier in the summer this year

    The Amazon deals day is a little earlier this year, after being delayed to October in 2020 due to disruption from the pandemic.

  • Lady Gaga’s Dad on Arrest of Alleged Dognappers: Keep ‘Em Behind Bars

    Instagram/Lady GagaThe people who allegedly stole Lady Gaga’s two French Bulldogs in February and opened fire on her dog walker have been arrested.Jennifer McBride, the woman who “found” the Frenchies, Gustav and Koji, in an alley and brought them to a police station just days after their disappearance, was also arrested, with footage of the pooches’ return becoming key evidence, according to TMZ. Police had advised the pop star not to pay the $500,000 reward she had advertised for the canines’ repatriation. Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta suggested to The Daily Beast on Thursday night that the $500,000 reward money was never given out, per police instruction, but said he couldn’t attest to that.Germanotta said he was “proud of the LAPD for staying with it and not giving up.”“Hopefully, the prosecutors won't let them back out on the street again tonight,” he said.He said that he immediately suspected something was off about the return of the dogs. He indicated that a member of the dognapping crew had first called the reward hotline Lady Gaga had set up, rather than going straight to the police.“I thought it was extremely unusual that when somebody finds a dog, the first thing they think to do is call a phone number, not 911 or 311,” he said. “I just thought it was fishy as hell.”Police don’t believe the suspects knew that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. “Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and [that] was the motivation for the robbery,” Los Angeles Police wrote in a statement. French Bulldogs have become a hot commodity in recent years, with a single pup fetching up to $10,000.TMZ first reported the news, and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that five people were arrested in total on Tuesday: James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, Lafayette Whaley, 27, Harold White, 40, and Jennifer McBride, 50. They are expected to be arraigned in court Thursday. The three younger suspects are all gang members, police said.‘A Lot of Happy Tears’: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Found Tied to Alleyway PoleJackson, Jaylin White, and Whaley were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. Harold White and McBride were charged with accessory attempted murder. Harold White, Jaylin’s father, “had a relationship” with McBride, connecting the alleged dognappers to the dogs’ supposed savior, according to police.Jackson faces two other charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Jaylin White faces an additional charge of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Harold White was also charged with possession of a firearm, and McBride was additionally charged with receiving stolen property. LA County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, “This was a brazen street crime that left a man seriously wounded.”On February 24, as Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, was in Italy working on a film, multiple people pulled up beside her dog walker Ryan Fischer, told him to give up the pooches, and, when he would not, shot him several times. Fischer spent weeks in the hospital but has since been discharged with a good prognosis. According to TMZ, cops believe that the dognappers freaked out when they realized the dogs belonged to someone so famous, so they opted to cash in on the reward rather than try to resell the dogs.Pilar Melendez and Cheyenne Roundtree contributed reporting. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes America's oldest living person

    A 114-year-old Nebraska woman who has taken the title of America's oldest living person says what she wants most is to eat with her friend after a year of pandemic restrictions.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • Deadly Californian wildfire was started to cover up murder

    Fire led to additional deaths adding further charges of murder and arson to suspect in custody

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos threw her wedding ring out a window during their 1st year of marriage and that it was a 'defining moment'

    During a conversation on the "Double Date" podcast, Ripa and Consuelos recalled a pivotal moment early on in their relationship.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • U.S. government probes VPN hack within federal agencies, races to find clues

    For at least the third time since the beginning of this year, the U.S. government is investigating a hack against federal agencies that began during the Trump administration but was only recently discovered, according to senior U.S. officials and private sector cyber defenders. It is the latest so-called supply chain cyberattack, highlighting how sophisticated, often government-backed groups are targeting vulnerable software built by third parties as a stepping-stone to sensitive government and corporate computer networks. The new government breaches involve a popular virtual private network (VPN) known as Pulse Connect Secure, which hackers were able to break into as customers used it.

  • Earthquake cluster reported off the Oregon coast — including a 5.4 magnitude shaker

    The National Weather Service said there is no tsunami danger.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Family of rioter killed storming Capitol on 6 January plan to sue police over her death

    The family will seek $12m in damages for the woman’s death

  • 'More jobs than any president on record' - Biden

    Biden said the progress the country has made to fight the pandemic has been "one of the greatest logistical achievements this country has ever seen."His also touted his stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan, for providing the means for 800,000 more Americans to sign up for Obamacare, and for putting the country on track to cut child poverty in half, he said.

  • Biden speech takeaways: Government is good, and so are jobs

    President Joe Biden returned to the U.S. Capitol, his home for more than three decades, and used his first address to Congress to make the case that the era of big government is back. Biden said the U.S. is “on the move again” after struggling through a devastating pandemic that killed more than 570,000 Americans, disrupted the economy and shook daily life. Biden uttered the word “jobs” a whopping 43 times.

  • A former Georgia sheriff's deputy said he wanted to charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, court documents show

    Wilkinson County sheriff's deputy Cody Griggers, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and was fired in November.