Arctic blast will bring bitter cold temperatures, snow and ice to Alabama

A blast of arctic air will bring bitter cold temperatures to Alabama beginning Monday, with the potential for up to 3 inches of snow in the extreme northern counties and freezing rain as far south as Mobile, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

Wind chills on Tuesday will range from single digits in Gadsden and Tuscaloosa to the mid-teens in Montgomery.

In Gadsden, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a slight chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet Monday morning. Any snow accumulation is expected to be 1 inch or less. Highs will be in the 40s Monday and lows Monday night will be in the 20s. Tuesday and Wednesday's high temperatures will be in the low 30s and the lows both nights will be in the teens.

The Gadsden-Etowah Emergency Management Agency's Facebook page has a list of warming centers at https://www.facebook.com/GECEMA.

In Montgomery, highs on Monday will be in the 50s, with lows in the 30s that night. Rain is expected move into the Montgomery area Monday night, which could develop into a wintry mix by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the upper teens.

The Montgomery Alabama Emergency Management Warming Center at 3446 LeBron Road will now be operating under new hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The warming center will be open Sunday night and will continue to stay open on nights when temperatures are forecasted to fall to 35 degrees or lower.

In Tuscaloosa, the high temperature will be in the low 40s Monday, with a 30% chance of rain Monday night. A wintry mix is likely to develop Monday night, with a low in the mid-20s. Tuesday will remain cold with high temperatures in the 30s and winds up to 15 miles per hour. The low temperature Monday night will be in the mid-20s and the low Tuesday night will be in the lower teens.

The Tuscaloosa County Emergency Management Agency and the Compassion Coalition will provide warming stations tomorrow evening through Wednesday. Anyone in need of assistance can call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at (205) 349-2121 or Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue at (205) 248-5420.

According to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, motorists are advised to avoid travel if snowy or icy conditions develop. Motorists can monitor weather reports and check road conditions by visiting algotraffic.com or downloading the ALGO traffic app.

