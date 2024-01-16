Arctic blast and brutal temperatures: See how cold it got in these Mississippi cities

Mississippi woke Tuesday morning to brutally cold temperatures, icy roads and wind that chilled to the bone.

The conditions were the result of a blast of Arctic air, an event associated with an El Niño weather pattern. During an El Niño year, warm Pacific air allows the jet stream to move farther south. That allows colder northern air to move farther south along with it. The jet stream is also bringing moisture, so rainfall increases in the South.

In this case, it also brought sleet and snow.

As cold as it was Tuesday morning, Wednesday is expected to be colder. The National Weather Service is forecasting a low of 3 degrees with a wind chill of -7 in Southaven. In Jackson, the temperature is expected to drop to about 9 degrees with winds possibly gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

The Coast gets another taste of bitter cold, too. The low in Biloxi is expected to be 19 degrees with a wind chill of 9 degrees.

So, how cold did it get this morning? Let's look at some of the lows around the state as reported at 9 a.m.

Low temperatures across Mississippi

Biloxi: 26 degrees

Clarksdale: 12 degrees

Columbus: 12 degrees

Greenville: 15 degrees

Hattiesburg: 20 degrees

Jackson: 13 degrees

Laurel: 17 degrees

McComb: 13 degrees

Meridian: 16 degrees

Natchez: 14 degrees

Oxford: 9 degrees

Southaven: 9 degrees

Starkville: 12 degrees

Tupelo: 12 degrees

Vicksburg: 16 degrees

