Arctic blast causes school cancellations across Kansas
Many schools have canceled classes due to the arctic blast.
Many schools have canceled classes due to the arctic blast.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
A 1988 Mercedes-Benz W126 420SEL S-Class luxury sedan, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
It's finally time for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Here's how to watch the much-delayed award show.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
Aromajoin's Aroma Shooter Wearable is a neckband that shoots up to six types of scents at your face.
The Hornets have gone 3-17 without Ball.
Follow the space industry long enough and you’ll notice that an outsized number of catastrophic failures of satellites or launch vehicles can be traced to a physically small but ubiquitous part: valves. Valves play a critical role in the spacecraft's architecture, regulating the flow of pressurents, like helium, and propellants. This reality came into sharp focus this week, when Astrobotic announced that its Peregrine lunar lander would not be able to attempt a soft landing on the moon due to a mission-ending propulsion leak — with likely origins in a valve that failed to reseal.
All the accessibility-related products we saw at CES 2024.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
The Realme 12 Pro+ is apparently the first in its price segment to offer a 3x periscope zoom camera, and with a larger sensor than the competition.
Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday.
UConn’s freshman class is already one of the most heavily used in program history. Now it’ll need to contribute even more in the wake of another season-ending injury for the team.
Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a forward who might be stashed on an opposing IR spot.
After 21 years with Upper Deck, LeBron James signed with Fanatics.
HBO's The Last of Us has cast one of its most important roles for Season 2. Booksmart and No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in the hit adaptation of Naughty Dog's games.
What causes a cough that just won't quit? Experts explain.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Worldwide economic growth is set to slow for the third straight year in 2024 before rebounding in 2025, defying fears of a recession.