If Arctic blast has frozen pipes in your home, here’s what to do to minimize the damage

An Arctic blast is upon North Texas plunging temperatures to the low teens with wind chill values flirting with 0 degrees fahrenheit. The cold front is not expected to lift until mid-day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Water pipes can freeze and burst in this weather, resulting in a pricey repair.

If you suspect a frozen pipe or have no water, the city of Fort Worth advises residents to call a plumber to handle the problem. Pipes may be cracked and will burst when thawed.

If a pipe has broken, turn off the water using the main water shut-off valve to your home and call a plumber.

City officials advise against using electrical appliances to heat pipes as this could cause a pipe to burst and risk electrocution.

If a water main has broken, report the location of the running water or buckled pavement immediately by calling 817-392-4477 or by using the MyFW app.

Here are some tips from the city of Fort Worth on how to prevent pipes from freezing:

Keep outside pipes insulated.

Disconnect hoses from outside faucets and cover the faucets.

Open cabinet doors that contain water pipes to allow heat to enter the areas.





Turn off or unplug your irrigation system during the winter to prevent ice on sidewalks or streets.

Drain irrigation lines to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

Know where the main water shut-off valve is in case a pipe breaks.

Keep extra water on hand during freezing weather in case a main break or frozen pipe cuts off your water supply.