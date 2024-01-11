Arctic blast to hit Texas on Monday with sub-freezing temps. Will it snow in Austin?

Central Texas is set to see its lowest temperatures this year when an arctic cold front rolls in on Sunday evening. However, meteorologists are not currently expecting any snow or ice to accompany the front, reducing the threat of icy roads and damage to trees.

The arctic “front will be pretty dry,” with chances of rain currently very low and nearly unlikely, according to Brandon Gille, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in New Braunfels. But he said there is still time for the forecast to change.

Once the arctic front makes its way into Austin, temperatures will quickly drop, dipping to their lowest points on Monday and Tuesday, with “feel-like” temperatures expected to reach below zero, Gille added.

Temperatures may not rise above freezing until Wednesday morning, when the arctic weather leaves the Central Texas region.

Protect the four P's during cold front

He emphasized the importance of protecting the four P’s: people, pets, pipes, and plants, encouraging minimal outdoor exposure for both people and pets, especially the elderly or vulnerable. Gille recommended insulating pipes and taking care to disconnect sprinklers and hoses. He said sensitive outdoor plants that cannot be moved can be covered with a tarp or other large covering, allowing them to retain heat.

ERCOT says it expects Texas electric grid conditions to be 'normal'

Concerns remain over the ability of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to supply electricity across the state, though the company has attempted to mitigate fears, stating in a news release Wednesday that it expects grid conditions to be normal and will continue to monitor weather conditions. In a statement, the company told the American-Statesman it has placed a heavy emphasis on its winter weatherization inspections, having inspected 1,774 electrical facilities for weatherization since 2021.

Austin weather forecast

Thursday

High: 73

Low: 44

Temperatures will heat up to low 70s, the last day for warm weather before the arctic front. Wind gusts will max out at about 28 mph.

Friday

High: 54

Low: 44

Heavy winds will return, as will low chances of rain in the morning. Wind gusts of up to 45 mph expected throughout the morning into midday.

Saturday

High: 61

Low: 32

A sneak peek of a cold front will arrive on Saturday, with temperatures in the low 30s in the morning, warming up into the low 60s by afternoon. Windy conditions will start to level out.

Sunday

High: 59

Low: 39

The morning “feel-like” temperature will dip into the low 30s and warm up by afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and light wind are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will start to drop by nighttime, reaching into the high 30s, as the arctic front makes its way into Central Texas.

Monday

High: 37

Low: 24

Temperatures will drop to below freezing for most of the day, accompanied by partially cloudy conditions and wind gusts reaching 30 mph.

Tuesday

High: 40

Low: 18

On the coldest day of the 2023-24 winter season so far, temperatures will plummet to 18 degrees and may drop further in some low-laying areas around the city. The “feel-like” temperature will drop into the single digits, with some wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected.

