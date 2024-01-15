Arctic blast hits Texas: How ready are you for power outages across Fort Worth region?

An Arctic blast is upon North Texas plunging temperatures to the low teens with wind chill values flirting with 0 degrees fahrenheit. The cold front is not expected to lift until mid-day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

ERCOT, the agency that manages most of the state’s power grid, has asked Texas residents to conserve electricity if safe to do so Monday as frigid temperatures continue to grip the state.

“Due to continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind, operating reserves are expected to be low during the morning hours of Monday, January 15, prior to the solar ramp up,” ERCOT said in a news release Sunday.

It would be wise to prepare for the worst.

Winter is far from over, and memories of the chaos the winter storm of February 2021 wrought still lingers.

If you lose power, here’s what you should do to report the outage and to monitor power outages across the state. Plus, read on for some tips on dealing with a power outage.

The Trinity River is mostly frozen after a snow storm Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth. Weather forecasters say it may not get above freezing until Friday.

What to do before reporting a power outage

Safely check your breakers to see whether any have tripped. This may help you avoid a fee if you report an outage.

Check to see if your neighbors’ electricity is out, if it’s safe to do so.

If the problem isn’t in your home, you’ll want to contact your local Transmission and Distribution Utility. Oncor Electric Delivery manages most North Texas power outages, with Texas-New Mexico Power Co. serving areas like Lewisville.

How to report a power outage to Oncor Electric Delivery

You can report a power outage or check the status of a previously reported power outage via Oncor’s online reporting tool, oncor.ifactornotifi.com/ui/outage-reporting. You can also call 888-313-4747. If you signed up for Oncor Alerts, text OUT to 66267 (ONCOR).

How to monitor Oncor power outages

On Oncor’s website, you’ll find a map of area outages. There, you can read how many people are affected and when power will be restored. You’ll also be able to see how many outages there are and how many people are affected.

To get outage alerts via email, text and/or voice messages, create an account.

Snow covers the streets after a storm Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Fort Worth. Hard freeze and wind chill warnings are in effect until noon Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

How to report a power outage to Texas-New Mexico Power Company

To report an outage to Texas-New Mexico, call 888-866-7456. Select option 1.

Report your outage in the automated system (quicker) or wait for an agent. The automated system will provide updates on outages while you’re waiting for an agent.

Most outages are restored within two hours.

How to monitor Texas-New Mexico power outages

If you reported a new outage on the phone, wait at least 30 minutes before calling back for updates. They’ll provide an estimate for when power will be restored.

You can check the status of power outages in your area by visiting TNMP’s power outage map: tnmp.com/power-outage-map.

How to deal with a power outage

Before

Have flashlights and electric lanterns in advance

Sign up for a power outage alert system

Ensure you have fresh batteries for flashlights and hand-held radios

Charge phones, tablets, rechargeable lanterns, hand-held video games, etc.

Stock up on bottled water and non-perishable food /snacks

Have a backup power source if anyone in your home depends on powered medical equipment

Print out the phone number to call in case of outages and keep it in a readily available location, and save it in your phone

You also may want to consider discussing with your children what a power outage means

Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms

During

Unplug all your devices until the outage is over to avoid damage from electrical surges

Report the outage

Seal openings around windows and doors for better insulation

Put on several layers of clothing to warm up and get cozy under a blanket

If it’s too cold, gather in a single room with fewer windows. Check with neighbors and local officials about warm locations open near you

Try to find an electrical source for power-dependent medical devices

If you have a portable generator, run it outside and away from any buildings

Keep your freezer and refrigerator closed

Don’t use a gas stove or oven for heating

Keep kerosene and space heaters away from flammable objects

After

Throw out any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more

If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated

Stay far away from any downed power lines and equipment