Arctic blast leaves historic Texas town with dusting of snow; winter wonderland on a holiday

Granbury woke up Monday morning to a thin dusting of snow as Arctic air blasted south into North and Central Texas.

Temperatures in the early morning dipped into the low teens with the National Weather forecasts saying the region will not see daytime highs above freezing until mid-day Wednesday.

When most of the region wakes up Monday, there will be snow on the ground. But wintry slush may the least of our worries. The region will experience sub-freezing temperatures for three straight days and nights — beginning overnight Sunday through mid-day Wednesday.

“Tuesday night will be the coldest night, with low temperatures bottoming out between 5 and 15 degrees across the region,” NWS forecasters say. “Wind chills as low as -5 to -15 are expected, with the coldest conditions along the Red River.”

⚡ More trending stories:

→Want to make $337,000 a year working from home? Check out these Texas jobs.

→New COVID varian: Is it "more transmissible"?

→4 Texas cities to watch spectacular total solar eclipse in April.

A car makes it way down a snowy Acton Highway in Hood County as the wind whipped up flags on the roadside.

Traffic was light around the historic Granbury Square with Monday being a federal holiday — Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hardy commuters made their way to highways around town. A jogger with a headlamp slowly made his way up Pearl Street.

Granbury City Beach was empty except for a gaggle of geese huddling in the shallows just off the snow-crusted shoreline. The light dusting of snow may be because of what the NWS calls “lake effect snow.”

“Water temperatures across most North Texas lakes are still in the 40s. Cold air moving over the warmer water results in lake-induced buoyancy. When the winds are at the appropriate direction and speed (winds can`t be too strong or too light and must have a long enough fetch over the water) the buoyancy allows for lake enhanced clouds and eventually lake effect precipitation,” an NWS forecaster explained.

It hit 12 degrees along a shore of Lake Granbury as the wind whipped around the water making it feel colder early Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2024.

A goose on Lake Granbury accumulates a thin layer of snow as frigid Arctic air blasted through Central and North Texas early Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2024.

It was a winter wonderland around historic Granbury Square Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2024. Arctic cold air also brought a dusting of snow to the city center. The Hood County Courthouse is framed in the branches of a live oak along E. Rucker Street.