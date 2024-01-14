Arctic cold front could finally end Delaware's snow drought. Here's the forecast

Ready for Round 3?

Two strong storms moved through Delaware this week and a third with cold Arctic air will bring cold temperatures and snow to Delaware.

A cold front will move through the region around noon Sunday causing temperature drops and the possibility of snow squalls. Wilmington could see less than an inch of snow. The rest of Delaware will feel strong winds but isn't expected to see snow. New Castle County is under a wind advisory until 5 p.m. with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range.

Cold Front

What is a snow squall?

⚠️🌨️ Snow squalls may impact portions of the area later this morning and into the afternoon. The greatest threat is northwest of I-95. If a Snow Squall Warning is issued for your area, delay travel. If you're driving, find a place to pull safely off of the road. #PAwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/e5Al6HaUnj — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 14, 2024

According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls are intense short-lived moderate to heavy snow bursts. The squalls reduce visibility and whiteout conditions could occur from gusty winds. They are also associated with strong cold fronts which bring Arctic air into a region.

A great example of what impacts a snow squall can bring if you are caught on the road and why you should avoid travel! We will be on alert later this morning through mid-afternoon for snow squalls. https://t.co/j9dMkJnLJd — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 14, 2024

Arctic cold front coming to Delaware

The Arctic cold front will start moving into the area on Sunday around noon as temperatures will start falling. High temperatures will drop below freezing by 5 p.m. Overnight lows will drop to 23 degrees with wind chills around 16. Monday's high will only reach 32 degrees.

When will it snow in Delaware?

Delaware is in store for its first major snowfall since 2022 on Tuesday. According to AccuWeather.com, Wilmington will get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. The snow will start at 3 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday. AccuWeather predicts a 78% chance we will receive 1-3 inches. There's an 11% chance we will see 3-6 inches.

AccuWeather is also predicting a 40% chance that school facilities will be closed because of the weather.

How long is Delaware's snow drought?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, the last time Wilmington Airport had a storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 673 days.

How to prepare for winter weather

Winterize your home

Stock up on snow removal supplies like rock salt or ice melt, space heaters and snow shovels to complete your snow preparation arsenal.

Make sure your snowblower is working

Clean out your gutters.

Inspect the roof and repair any damage

Trim tree branches.

Add more insulation to your home.

Seal up cracks. in your house

Insulate your pipes.

How to drive in winter weather

Winter travel

With the lack of snow in the region, drivers may need a refresher on how to drive in snow. Here are some tips from AAA.

Don't drive. If winter weather is hitting, drive only if you have to.

Reduce speed. Ice and snow decrease your traction with the road so slow down.

Increase following distances. Instead of the traditional two seconds, increase it to five to six seconds. Remember, it takes longer to stop on snowy roads.

Don't use cruise control.

Keep half a tank of gas in your car.

Have an emergency kit with cold-weather gear, blankets, extra food and water, a flashlight and a glass scraper.

Keep your phone charged in case of an emergency.

How to shovel snow

Once the snow hits and you have to shovel, there are some tips for staying healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Take care of your heart: If you have heart problems, check with your physician before you start heavy exercise like shoveling snow.

Dress appropriately: Wear several layers of clothing and make sure to protect your hands and face from frostbite.

Drink plenty of water: Just like working out, you need to stay hydrated.

Pace yourself and protect your body: It's better to take your time, lift with your knees and beware of any pain or soreness you have while shoveling.

Have your phone: If you're experiencing an emergency, call 911.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware's snow drought could end as Arctic front hits state