Arctic cold in Kansas could freeze pipes. How to prevent it, what to do if they burst

Kansas is in for a cold weekend.

Following snow Tuesday, an arctic air mass making is its way through the state this weekend, bringing bitterly cold wind chills and extremely low temperatures. Friday night’s wind chills are expected to get as low as minus 13 in Wichita, and Saturday night’s are even colder at minus 14, according to the National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast.

With these cold temperatures come possibility of damage to your home, so now may be your opportunity to prepare ahead of the harsh temperatures.

Bitter temperatures can cause water pipes to freeze, which can lead to serious damage if the pipes burst. What can you do to prevent it? We put together a list of tips from Consumer Reports:

Close your garage door. This is especially important if you have a water supply in your garage.

Set the thermostat to the same temperature throughout the day.

Set the temperature no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit in your home, especially if you’re away.

Keep bathroom and kitchen doors and cabinets open.

If your pipes do end up freezing, there are ways to thaw them. The first thing you should do is turn on the faucet — even if it’s cold water, the water running through the pipe will help the frost melt.

You can also apply heat to the frozen area using a hair dryer, hot towels or a space heater, Consumer Reports says. Using an open flame could damage the pipes or start a fire, so avoid that.

If you aren’t sure what to do or you don’t know what area is frozen, it’s best to call a professional plumber.

What do I do if my pipes burst?

If a pipe ends up bursting in your home, you should call a plumber as soon as possible. While you wait for a professional to arrive, there are immediate steps you can take.

Insurance company Allstate says you should turn your main water source off at the first sign of a burst pipe. If you don’t know where your water shutoff valve is, check your garage or basement. It may also be outside around the perimeter of your home.

Next, you should open all faucets up in order to reduce the downstream pressure of any water that may still be in the pipes. Clean up any leaking water you can and place something to catch water under the burst pipe if possible.

Don’t forget to document the damage. You should call your home insurance provider if a pipe bursts.