From The Arctic’s Decline To The Green New Deal’s Rise: 3 Environmental Stories To Watch

Environmental stories just kept coming this year as the consequences of climate change increasingly pushed their way into people’s lives and as we faced dire predictions about how much time we have left to avoid climate breakdown.

As we move into 2019, we’ve compiled three big environmental stories to watch in the coming year.

1. The Terrifying Decline Of The Arctic

Wild reindeer populations have declined more than 50 percent over the last two decades. (ASSOCIATED PRESS) More

Arctic wildlife is under threat. Populations of wild reindeer, also known as caribou, have declined more than 50 percent over the last two decades, with some herds in the Alaska-Canada region shrinking by more than 90 percent. Causes of the declines are complex, but the overarching factor is climate change.

Arctic ice (like its Antarctic counterpart) is also disappearing at an alarming rate ― and trends indicate it’s only going to get worse. In 2018, for the first time in recorded history, the oldest and thickest sea ice in the Arctic broke up twice, partly thanks to heat waves that swept much of the Northern Hemisphere. If that weren’t devastating enough, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest Arctic Report Card found that over the past three decades, the oldest Arctic ice has declined by an overwhelming 95 percent.

The Arctic is in trouble, and that’s a huge problem for all of us. If it starts to see entirely ice-free summers, the dark ocean water will absorb solar heating that would otherwise be deflected by the ice cover, warming the planet even more ― in turn contributing to even more extensive ice melt.

The most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report suggests that at least one sea-ice-free Arctic summer would be expected every 10 years if global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius, with that number decreasing to once every hundred years at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. Either scenario is likely to spell disaster for wildlife, with warming of 2 degrees or more expected to lead to critical habitat losses for polar bears, seals, whales and sea birds, according to the IPCC.

It’s vital to limit temperature increases by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. But even if existing national pledges to curb emissions were all being met (which they’re very much not), they currently set us up for around 3 degrees Celsius of warming this century.

2. The Rise Of The Green New Deal