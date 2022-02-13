Arctic seed vault to receive rare deposits

Gwladys Fouche
·2 min read

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - A vault built on an Arctic mountainside to preserve the world's crop seeds from war, disease and other catastrophes will receive new deposits on Monday, including one from the first organisation that made a withdrawal from the facility.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, on Spitsbergen island halfway between mainland Norway and the North Pole, is only opened a few times a year to limit its seed banks' exposure to the outside world.

On Monday, gene banks from Sudan, Uganda, New Zealand, Germany and Lebanon will deposit seeds, including millet, sorghum and wheat, as back-ups to their own collections.

The International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry Areas (ICARDA), which moved its headquarters to Beirut from Aleppo in 2012 because of the war in Syria, will deposit some 8,000 samples.

ICARDA made the first seed withdrawal from the vault in 2015 to replace a collection damaged by the war, and two further withdrawals in 2017 and 2019 to rebuild its own collections, now held in Lebanon and Morocco.

"The fact that the seed collection destroyed in Syria during the civil war has been systematically rebuilt shows that the vault functions as an insurance for current and future food supply and for local food security," said Norwegian International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim.

The vault, which holds over 1.1 million seed samples of nearly 6,000 plant species from 89 seed banks globally, also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties.

The world used to cultivate over 6,000 different plants but U.N. experts say we now get about 40% of our calories from three main crops - maize, wheat and rice - making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

    Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture at St James’ Park

  • Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict

    After her son was killed fighting for the Syrian government in 2013, the state began paying Amouna al-Berri a monthly salary which easily covered all her household expenses. Today, the "martyrs salary" - given to families of people who have died for Damascus in the 11-year long war - barely pays for her diabetes medicine. Like many Syrians, Berri says getting by is harder today than at any point during the conflict, even though it has been several years since the last major battles and President Bashar al-Assad is firmly in control of most of the country.

  • Macron, not candidate but already campaigning for reelection

    He has a full campaign team that’s fanning out around France, meeting with voters. Emmanuel Macron hasn’t officially declared that he’s a candidate for April’s presidential election yet. Less than two months before April 10's first round, Macron's intention is no mystery.

  • Burlington-based ‘Unnecessary Inventions' creator to be featured in Super Bowl ad

    Vermonter Matty Benedetto created a punch bowl with rum company Captain Morgan for a Super Bowl ad.

  • There’s an Ayurvedic Way to Drink Water (and You Probably Aren’t Doing It)

    Hey, you. We need to talk about that half-empty S'well bottle sitting on your coffee table.Sure, you know you’re supposed to drink eight glasses a day to stay fully hydrated (but realistically, you probably...

  • Deer with arrow in its side found wandering neighborhood in Washington, photos show

    Wildlife officers got a call about the deer and went to help.

  • Watch Brave Canadians Daringly Rescue Moose From Frozen Lake

    Moose are adept swimmers, but the ice was keeping this one down.

  • Anderson: Makes no scientific sense, but DNR, Legislature mull cutting walleye limit

    Since the pandemic's onset, the words "follow the science" have been spoken so many times by so many people on so many sides of so many issues, the directive has all but lost its meaning. On the mask/no mask issue alone, follow the science means one thing one day and another the next. Yet when it comes to how many walleyes a Minnesotan should be allowed in his or her possession, the science, ...

  • Why more and more people are dealing with mold in their houses — and 5 preventative measures you can take

    The second home market has been booming, but there are hidden dangers that just don’t appear on the radar of potential buyers until, well, they do.

  • Thin the herd, dilute the danger: Idaho Fish and Game expands hunts to slow spread of CWD

    Chronic wasting disease, a fatal illness that affects deer species, was first detected in Idaho last fall.

  • U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program

    The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it is seeking input from utilities, communities and advocates as it develops its new program to boost struggling nuclear power plants with $6 billion in credits. The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year tasked the DOE with creating the Civil Nuclear Credit Program to distribute the credits to nuclear plants. Nuclear power generates power virtually free of emissions blamed for climate change, but the industry has lost 12 reactors since 2013 amid competition from renewable energy and plants that burn plentiful natural gas.

  • India's Reliance plans to turn syngas into blue hydrogen

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to produce blue hydrogen at a "competitive cost" of about $1.2-$1.5 per kg as it repurposes its $4-billion gasification assets, the conglomerate said in a presentation. Owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance has in the past year unveiled plans to reduce its dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business and invested in clean energy projects to burnish its green credentials. Reliance will initially use syngas, produced by petcoke gasifies, to make blue hydrogen for it Jamnagar complex in western Gujarat state, until green hydrogen's cost comes down, it said in the presentation released late on Friday.

  • The tiny vaquita porpoise now numbers less than 10. Can they be saved?

    The rare marine mammal is facing an existential threat from fishing nets. Scientists hope they can be saved, but time is running out Vaquitas continue to face a host of threats, including a lucrative illegal fishing industry, political apathy, and conservation measures that have been largely ineffective. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The vaquita, the world’s tiniest marine mammal, has long teetered on the brink of extinction. The population of porpoises marked with black ringed eyes and smiling,

  • This Surefire 6.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Growing

    Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is one of the most reliable dividend stocks in the energy sector. The Canadian energy infrastructure juggernaut has increased its payout for 27 straight years. Enbridge has plenty of fuel to grow its cash flow over the coming years, which should support continued dividend increases.

  • Sea lion rescued from San Diego freeway is returned to the Pacific Ocean

    A sea lion that weaved through traffic on a busy Southern California freeway before it was rescued from a median last month has been returned to sea.

  • Why engine maker Cummins is lobbying President Biden for new climate legislation

    It's developing hydrogen fuel cell technology and needs subsidies or regulation to be competitive.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. Three that stand out are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE).

  • Take a picture of a monarch butterfly and you could win a $50 gift card to REI

    The western monarch mystery challenge helps researchers study the insect’s spring behaviors.

  • While oil soars, supply chain woes are killing clean energy stocks

    The ongoing boom in prices for many commodities is a win for fossil fuel companies, and a big setback for renewables. Over the last few months, oil and gas companies have seen their share prices buoyed by high oil prices and the steps many companies are taking to appease frustrated shareholders. Meanwhile, renewable energy companies are being dragged down by rising costs for raw materials and prolonged delays in international shipping.

  • Thailand tackles 2nd offshore oil spill in 3 weeks

    Thai authorities scrambled Friday to contain the country’s second oil spill in less than three weeks in the Gulf of Thailand. An estimated 5 tons (1,320 gallons) was believed to have leaked 20 kilometers (12 miles) off the eastern province of Rayong, in the same location where at least 22 tons (5,800 gallons) spilled into the sea on Jan. 25. The cleanup from the earlier spill from a mooring point was declared completed last week, but only after some oil made it on to one of the shoreline beaches.