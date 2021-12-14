Arctic temperatures continue to climb as Earth warms, NOAA says

Temperatures in the Arctic last year were among the highest on record and the region continues to see the dramatic shifts that put it at the cutting edge of climate change’s effects, according to a report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Arctic, which continues to warm at about twice the rate of the rest of the globe, saw its seventh-warmest year on record and the warmest Autumn since 1900.

The Greenland ice sheet continues to lose mass and in August, its 10,500-foot summit saw rain for the first time in recorded history.

Ships are pushing deeper into the Arctic as the region loses sea ice. In each of the past 15 years, the extent of Arctic sea ice has been among the 15th-lowest in recorded history.

Image: Greenland Undergoes Many Changes Amid Acceleration Of Climate Change (Mario Tama / Getty Images file)

These changes are among many that continue to threaten and disrupt life across the region, according to the report, which is called the Arctic Report Card. Scientists say it is now urgent to identify climate hazards that could harm communities and infrastructure in the fast-warming region.

“This year’s Arctic Report Card continues to show how the impacts of human-caused climate change are propelling the Arctic region into a dramatically different state than it was in just a few decades ago,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad in a news release.

The Arctic is warming faster than other parts of the globe because of polar amplification, a trend that allows more energy to be absorbed in summer months and is driven by atmospheric circulation patterns and other factors like the decrease of surface ice.

Image: Yukon Delta in Alaska (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images file)

The Arctic Report Card has been published every year since 2006. This year’s report was compiled by 111 scientists from 12 nations.

Some of the changes are having interesting and perhaps surprising effects. Beavers, the world’s great landscape engineers, are colonizing western Alaska, the report says. Scientists usually view the presence of beavers in the Lower 48 states as a boon. They help build complex ecosystems and environments rich in biodiversity.

But in Alaska, their activities are helping melt carbon-trapping permafrost by redirecting water. Beaver ponds have doubled in number since 2000 on most parts of the Alaska tundra, the report says.