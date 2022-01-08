The Arctic is warming faster than anywhere else, scientists say
The Arctic is warming two to three times faster than the rest of Earth, according to scientists. Roxana Saberi reports.
The Arctic is warming two to three times faster than the rest of Earth, according to scientists. Roxana Saberi reports.
NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.
The red supergiant was 10 times larger than our sun, scientists say.
A bizarre process after death might be to blame that makes it impossible to tell whether mummified female remains contained a fetus.
China's Yutu-2 rover, on the far side of the moon, drove towards the "mysterious hut" for a better look. It's not an alien structure.
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has run into trouble as debris risks preventing it from storing rock samples.
Fossils discovered in Australia reveal hundreds of new species, a pollen-covered insect, parasitic larva, and fish with last meals in their stomachs.
Some of the most crucial—and harrowing—steps are already out of the way
In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” “I’m not a scientist but I’m pretty sure healthy people spending hours in line to get a virus test is mass formation psychosis in action,” reads one tweet that was liked more than 22,000 times. The term gained attention after it was floated by Dr. Robert Malone on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Dec. 31 podcast.
An engineer in Hungary has trained rats to play Doom II via a VR rat rig that uses a giant scroller ball and a button for shooting. The post Somebody Trained Rats to Play DOOM II Using a Mini ‘VR’ Rig appeared first on Nerdist.
It’s been almost seven years since Leonard Nimoy, the actor who created the role of Mr. Spock on “Star Trek,” passed away due to respiratory disease — but his character may be coming soon to a billboard near you, as part of a widening campaign to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. The first round of the campaign, organized by Nimoy’s family and L.A. Care Health Plan with the blessing of ViacomCBS, has been in the works in Los Angeles since last May. One billboard design features Nimoy in his Mr. Sp
BMW patent application discovered for yoke-like steering wheel called a "handle", consisting of two grips that orbit around a fixed hub.
Last month, China’s Yutu 2 rover captured photos of a strange lunar structure dubbed a “Moon Hut” or “Mystery House.” The mystery of this object allowed us, all too briefly, to dream that the new year would bring us incontrovertible evidence that little green men in fish tank space helmets and tinfoil jumpsuits had used their ability to traverse the vastness of space to build a crummy stone lean-to on the moon.
The Science Museum has boarded up a display on DNA and early human migration as part of work to address its “non-inclusive narrative”.
With the unpacking of its big mirror, the $10bn telescope is on track to begin its historic mission.
The EVI1 gene, which contributes to embryonic limb development, plays an important role.
Last November, China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover spotted something curious on the far side of the moon. The image was blurry, but it was unmistakable: The object looked like a cube sitting on the moon’s surface. Its shape looked too precise to be just a moon rock — perhaps something left by visiting aliens like the monolith in Arthur C. Clarke’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” China’s space authorities called it the “mystery hut.” Others called it the “moon cube.” Yutu-2 was sent for a closer look, and at the
Containers of the herbicide glyphosate at a farm supply store in northeast Thailand in 2019. AP Photo/Sakchai LalitAs North America enters its peak summer growing season, gardeners are planting and weeding, and groundskeepers are mowing parks and playing fields. Many are using the popular weed killer Roundup, which is widely available at stores like Home Depot and Target. In the past two years, three U.S. juries have awarded multimillion-dollar verdicts to plaintiffs who asserted that glyphosate
Philadelphia-area life sciences news this week includes updates on a company seeking a patent for its Covid-19 therapy, a private stock sale, and a Temple University spinout publishing its study findings on a potential treatment for NASH.
Moderna announced people may need a second booster to increase protection. But is a fourth shot the right approach? Doctors we spoke with said no.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday his trip into space had given him a new appreciation for Earth, and he now hopes to plunge into the ocean's forbidding Mariana Trench.