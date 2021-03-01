Arcturus Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Monday reported a loss of $31.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.25.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $72.1 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.5 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $54.64, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

