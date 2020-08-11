    Advertisement

    Arcturus Therapeutics begins human trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine

    (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc said on Tuesday the first group of participants had been dosed in an early-stage trial testing its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and that results from the trial were expected in the fourth quarter.

    Shares of the San Diego, California-based company rose about 4% in trading before the bell.

    The company is among several drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the new coronavirus that has killed more than 735,000​ people globally.

    Arcturus in April said preclinical data testing its experimental vaccine, ARCT-021, which is being developed jointly with Singapore's Duke-NUS Medical School, showed the vaccine candidate could trigger an immune response to the virus.

    "Based on preclinical immunogenicity data, our self-replicating mRNA-based investigational vaccine could have a highly differentiated safety and efficacy profile, and may potentially allow vaccination at very low doses, and with a single administration," Arcturus Chief Executive Officer Joseph Payne said in a statement.

    The current trial includes two parts that will assess ARCT-021's dosing, safety and effectiveness in participants including older adults aged between 56 and 80 years.

    ARCT-021, like Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, uses mRNA, or messenger RNA, to inoculate against the coronavirus.


    (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.