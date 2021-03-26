Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NAS:ARCT, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.15 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 22.31, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings over the past years:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.5 million and loss of $3.5 a share. Its operating margin is -749.81%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings over the past years:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is -51.9%, which ranks worse than 84% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings's ROIC was -321.56, while its WACC came in at 18.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings is shown below:

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

In closing, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NAS:ARCT, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.

  • Faceoff between Hanyu and Chen easily goes to Olympic champ

    The faceoff between Yuzuru Hanyu and Nathan Chen was no contest. Japan's Hanyu, looking every bit the champion of the sport, won the short program Thursday at the World Figure Skating Championships, distancing himself from Chen when the American fell on his opening quadruple lutz while Hanyu was sheer perfection. Hanyu has been the sport's biggest attraction for two Olympic cycles, each of which ended with him wearing a gold medal.

  • Jennifer Weisselberg said she gave investigators probing Trump's finances '7 boxes of documents' she got in her divorce from the Trump Org CFO's son

    Prosecutors got an early peek at the Trump Organization's finances because of a messy divorce case, a cooperating witness says.

  • Court to Johnny Depp: You’re a Wife Beater and That’s Final

    Arnd Wiegmann via ReutersJohnny Depp has lost his request to appeal a British court libel decision that sided with the Sun newspaper, which called him “wife beater.” In a Thursday decision, the Royal Court of Appeal in London ruled against Depp—essentially agreeing that there was enough evidence that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had indeed beaten his former wife Amber Heard, as she claimed.The 57-year-old actor argued that he had not received a fair trial in his original unsuccessful civil case against the newspaper and that he had new evidence, including claims that Heard lied about donating her $7 million divorce settlement to charity. The original court ruling said that the Sun article that labeled the actor as an abusive husband was “substantially true,” and that there was “overwhelming evidence” that he had frequently attacked his 34-year old wife. Heard and Depp settled their divorce out of court and Depp was never criminally charged despite Heard detailing how she feared for her life and how Depp had even once severed a section of his finger and written in blood on the wall during a fight. Depp says it was Heard who was abusive and that his finger was severed when she hurled a whiskey bottle at him during an angry confrontation.The gory details of Depp and Head’s clearly tumultuous relationship had become tabloid fodder since they split up in 2016 amid allegations of Depp’s drug and alcohol-fueled attacks that included frequent beatings and even a hostage situation in Australia when she claimed Depp kept her holed up for three days. Depp in his defense has always claimed Heard was the attacker, and that he frequently hid from her or told her what she wanted to hear to placate her in order to avoid her angry rampages. The British court sided with Heard’s account of events and ruled that it was accurate for the British newspaper to label the actor as a wife beater. “We refuse Mr Depp’s application to admit further evidence in support of his proposed appeal and we conclude that the appeal has no real prospect of success and that there is no other compelling reason for it to be heard,” the court ruled Thursday. “We accordingly refuse permission to appeal.”The judges also wrote in their ruling that they did not “believe that the judge would have reached a different conclusion if it had been established before him that Ms. Heard had given a misleading impression about how much of the $7m which she said that she had donated to charity had in fact been paid.”Heard’s spokesperson told the Guardian that they were pleased “but by no means surprised” by the court ruling. “The evidence presented in the U.K. case was overwhelming and undeniable,” the spokesperson said. “To reiterate, the original verdict was that Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Amber on no fewer than 12 occasions and she was left in fear of her life.”Depp’s lawyer Joelle Rich told The Daily Beast in a statement that the ruling “further demonstrates that there are clear and objective reasons to seriously question the decision reached in the UK court.” They went on to say that Depp looks forward to presenting the “complete, irrefutable evidence of the truth” in the American libel case against Heard “where she will have to provide full disclosure.”The Sun newspaper, which had the most to lose in the request for appeal, also expressed delight at the ruling against Depp. “The Sun had every confidence that this leave to appeal application would not be granted and are pleased with today’s decision,” the Sun said in a statement. “The case had a full, fair and proper hearing, and today’s decision vindicates the courageous evidence that Amber Heard gave to the court about domestic abuse, despite repeated attempts to undermine and silence her by the perpetrator. The Sun will continue to stand up and campaign for victims of domestic abuse.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hornets respond to LaMelo Ball wrist injury with a deadline trade with Warriors

    Brad Wanamaker will fill the open roster spot after acquisition from Golden State

  • An interior designer says the biggest mistake you can make when painting your home is mixing colors

    Interior designer Richard O'Gorman had a spectacular DIY fail when he mixed wall paints, and he spent days fixing it.

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki denies McConnell's claim that Biden hasn't spoken with him since inauguration

    Psaki's comments come after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hasn't received an invite to the White House since Biden was sworn in.

  • Saudi Official: Don’t Let My Alleged Death Threat Detract From Our Human-Rights Achievements

    ReutersThe unnamed Saudi official who was accused of threatening to kill a United Nations investigator for asking difficult questions has helpfully identified himself—and insists it’s all just a terrible misunderstanding.Earlier this week, Agnès Callamard, the UN special rapporteur who was tasked with investigating Jamal Khashoggi’s slaying at the hands of Saudi government agents, made an incredible allegation. Callamard told The Guardian that, in January 2020, a senior Saudi official threatened to have her “taken care of” if she didn’t go easier on his government. She said that the remark was clearly understood to be a death threat.Although Callamard didn’t name the official, he’s now come out publicly to defend himself from the investigator’s claims. Awwad Alawwad, the Saudi minister of culture and information, said in an extraordinary Twitter thread that the people who heard his alleged threat have got it wrong—and he hopes the misunderstanding won’t detract from all the great work he and Saudi Arabia are doing to advance human rights.CNN Host Confronts Psaki on Biden Giving Saudi Prince a Pass on Khashoggi Murder“It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago,” wrote the minister. “I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms. While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”In what amounted to a classic of the “sorry you feel that way” genre of non-apology, Alawwad went on: “I am disheartened that anything I have said could be interpreted as a threat. I am an advocate for human rights and I spend my day working to ensure those values are upheld.”Then, in an audacious claim, the minister went on to laud his country’s human-rights record as the most-improved on Earth. Saudi Arabia consistently ranks among the worst performers for human rights. Freedom House, the U.S.-based human-rights think tank, lists it as the seventh most oppressive country in the world because of its entirely unelected government, routine use of torture and execution, and widespread discrimination against women and religious minorities.However, Alawwad insisted that the country is doing its very best. He wrote: “I truly hope that this story was not concocted to distract from the important work we are doing to advance human rights in Saudi Arabia. No country is advancing faster on reforms than us right now.”Callamard, whose report on the Khashoggi murder concluded that there was evidence that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was behind the crime, will probably need a bit more convincing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Final vote results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies fell short of winning a parliamentary majority in Israel’s latest election, according to a final vote count released Thursday, leaving a political deadlock that put the long-time leader’s future in question. The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for Netanyahu, the most dominant figure in Israeli politics in a generation. Adding to the pain, he lost ground to former partners who vowed never to sit in a government with him again.

  • Do COVID vaccines work against the new coronavirus variants? Here’s what the data says

    Early evidence paints a positive picture, but scientists are still preparing for the worst.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Friends and classmates say the 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder, Colorado, shooting was a tormented wrestler with a short fuse

    Police identified Ahmad Alissa, 21, as the suspect in the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. His brother said he was bullied in high school.

  • U.S. should research solar geoengineering to fight climate change but exercise caution, scientists say

    The National Academies of Science on Thursday called for the United States to pursue research into solar geoengineering to cool the Earth's atmosphere but urged caution given that it could have risky, unintended consequences. There is no international agreement setting standards for geoengineering, large-scale interventions that scientists say could affect precipitation patterns, agricultural productivity and food supplies worldwide. Commonly proposed solar geoengineering strategies include spraying reflective aerosols into the atmosphere to mimic how ash clouds cool the planet after large volcanic eruptions.

  • Tina Turner documentary is a 'farewell' to fans

    The star says she is ready to retire, telling film-makers, "I am done, I am tired".

  • U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

    The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry."

  • A complete timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous relationship

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2009 on the set of "The Rum Diary," which they starred in together.

  • Human errors, mechanical woes caused Marine tank sinking

    Inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders led to the sinking of a seafaring tank last year off Southern California that killed nine service members, according to findings of a Marine Corps investigation released Thursday. The report detailed a slew of missteps and oversights that left the crew of the amphibious assault vehicle in the dark and using their cell phone lights to desperately try to find an unmarked escape hatch as they took on water. “Ultimately this tragic mishap was preventable,” wrote Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, in his review of the investigation.

  • Mark Zuckerberg says Trump 'should be responsible for his words' before the 'disgraceful' Capitol siege

    "I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words" that preceded the deadly insurrection at the Capitol, Zuckerberg testified.