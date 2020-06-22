Is Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shareholders have witnessed an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. ARQT was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 0 hedge funds in our database with ARQT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ARQT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people handle most of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by tracking their finest equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified numerous investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index.

With all of this in mind let's review the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

What does smart money think about Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 8 from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in ARQT a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.