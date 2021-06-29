Ardara man accused by police of driving drunk in 2019 crash that injured 2

Jun. 29—An Ardara man was jailed Monday in connection with a 2019 drunken-driving crash in which two people were hurt, according to court papers.

Brandon Lamont Pugh, 24, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle and a dozen summary vehicle code violations. At the time the charges were filed in January, he was considered a fugitive, according to court papers.

State police were called to a crash at Clay Pike Street and Orchard Drive in Sewickley Township at 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019, and found two vehicles with heavy damage. A Dodge Avenger that had stopped for a deer in the road had been rear-ended by a Chevrolet Equinox.

The driver of the car told troopers that the driver of the SUV smelled of alcohol and begged her not to call police, according to court papers. He fled on foot as she called 911. The woman gave authorities a detailed description of the SUV driver and troopers said they were able to track down a suspect about a mile away.

The man, who authorities said was staggering and had a bloody face, denied knowledge of the crash until he was taken back to the scene and the two witnesses confirmed he was the SUV driver, according to court papers. He identified himself as Pugh and told police he had about five beers and four shots at several bars. Police said he repeatedly apologized to the car's driver and passenger, both of whom sustained broken bones and concussions.

Pugh's drivers license was suspended for a past DUI at the time of the crash, according to police. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bond. A July 19 preliminary hearing is set.

Pugh was first charged with driving under the influence in connection with a 2015 incident in North Huntingdon, according to online court records. His entry into a probationary program in that case later was revoked. Another DUI charge was filed against him by North Huntingdon police in a 2018 incident. Neither case has been resolved. His release in both cases was revoked and bond forfeited during bench warrant hearings Monday, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .