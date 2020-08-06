    Advertisement

    Ardelyx: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    FREMONT, Calif. (AP) _ Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

    The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

    The biotechnology company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

    Ardelyx shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

