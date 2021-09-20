Arden Hills man caught with over 50 images of child porn, charges say

Sep. 20—An Arden HIlls man is accused of downloading over 50 images of child pornography.

Brennan Bailey Johnson, 22, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with three counts of possessing child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, in October 2020, authorities were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center said it had received its tip from Twitter that reported one of its users had uploaded several images of child pornography.

Police traced the account to Johnson and used a warrant to search his apartment Feb. 25. During the search, police found a cell phone, a laptop and two external hard drives containing 46 images and five videos of illicit acts performed on a minor, the complaint states.

Of the files, several contained images of a child victim previously identified by law enforcement.

Johnson was taken into custody Sept. 17. His next court appearance is Oct. 20. No attorney was listed for him.