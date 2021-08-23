Ardern Further Extends New Zealand Lockdown as Outbreak Grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Brockett
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern further extended a strict, nationwide lockdown as an outbreak of the delta strain of coronavirus continues to grow.

The entire country will remain at Level 4 restrictions, the highest level of lockdown, until midnight Aug. 27, Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington. That means the lockdown, initially put in place for three days, will now be in force for at least 10 days. Largest city Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain at Level 4 for two weeks until midnight Aug. 31.

“We do need more information, we need more certainty,” Ardern said. “We don’t want to take any risks with delta.”

The delta strain is testing New Zealand’s elimination strategy because it is so much more transmissible than the first iteration of the virus and has a shorter incubation period, meaning contact tracers have less time to find and isolate positive cases before they become infectious. In neighboring Australia, which is also struggling to contain a delta outbreak, Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants the country to abandon his Covid-Zero strategy once 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

Ardern said her government still plans to “stamp out” the current outbreak, which on Monday grew by 35 new cases to 107.

“For now, the elimination strategy is the right thing for New Zealand,” she said. “Going into next year, let’s continue to get advice. We are constantly learning, constantly adapting.”

Australian Lockdowns

Sydney has now been in lockdown for two months and the city’s six million residents are wearying of it, even as authorities there this week implement tougher stay-at-home restrictions in some areas, including nightly curfews. There were 818 new cases detected in New South Wales state on Monday.

Melbourne is in its sixth lockdown and today recorded 71 new cases.

New Zealand and Australia have both had slow vaccine rollouts. According to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker, only about 24% of all Australians and 20% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.

Ardern said early estimates suggest the transmission rate in the current outbreak -- the number of people that each case infects on average -- may be six or greater. It needs to be less than one to stamp the virus out, “so we have some way to go yet,” she said.

There were over 320 locations of interest and more than 13,000 contacts recorded. So far, cases have only been identified in Auckland and Wellington, but there are contacts all over the country, Ardern said.

The longer the lockdown remains in place, the bigger its impact will be on the economy. Last week the central bank delayed an interest-rate increase but insisted it remains on track to begin tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in October.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In wake of Carl Lawson's season-ending injury, Robert Saleh's stance on Jets' depth comes into focus

    As stoic and calm as Robert Saleh looked, it was easy to see that this one hurt. The season-ending injury to Carl Lawson wasn’t just the loss of any player. It was the loss of a potential star.

  • Lockdowns or vaccines? 3 Pacific nations try diverging paths

    Cheryl Simpson was supposed to be celebrating her 60th birthday over lunch with friends but instead found herself confined to her Auckland home. The discovery of a single local COVID-19 case in New Zealand was enough for the government to put the entire country into strict lockdown this past week. Elsewhere around the Pacific, though, Japan is resisting such measures in the face of a record-breaking surge, instead emphasizing its accelerating vaccine program.

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • Covid-fearing Australian council shoots rescue dogs to stop volunteers travelling to pick them up

    An Australian council fearful of the spread of coronavirus has sparked outrage after shooting dead a number of rescue dogs to stop volunteers at an animal shelter travelling to pick them up.

  • UK-wide antibody testing for Covid-positive people

    UK-wide antibody testing for Covid-positive people

  • UBS’s Rich Asia Clients Poured Billions Into Sustainable Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s wealthy Asian clients are pouring billions of dollars into sustainable assets as the region’s swelling ranks of millionaires jump on a global push into socially responsible investing. Assets under management in fully sustainable discretionary portfolios for Asia-Pacific private banking jumped to $4.5 billion as of the end June, up from $1 billion at the start of last year, according to the Swiss bank. Under a discretionary portfolio, rich clients hand over lump sums

  • Taliban websites and WhatsApp groups suddenly go dark

    Websites and social media have been integral communication tools for the Taliban and other extremist groups across South Asia and the Middle East.

  • U.S. lends support to Lithuania against China pressure

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuania's foreign minister on Saturday and agreed on "bilateral coordinated action" to help the country withstand pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, Lithuania said. China on Aug. 10 demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius in a row over the Baltic state allowing Chinese-claimed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there using its own name.

  • Asian markets advance, as Wall Street’s rally overshadows COVID fears

    Asian shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Now, the U.S. is reporting more than 140,000 new cases a day, and hospitals are beginning to buckle in some parts of the country.

  • COVID-19 is sticking around. America should plan accordingly.

    How to end a pandemic when the virus never goes away

  • China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time since July

    China's health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July, offering more signs that the current outbreak which began late last month may be tapering off soon. The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected on July 20 among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing who had been contracted to the highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India. Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected, though not all of them were cases of the Delta variant.

  • Texas Governor Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 after short illness

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state is engulfed in a fourth COVID surge, said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after having a "brief and mild" bout with the infection this week. Abbott said he will continue to quarantine at the recommendation of doctors and will continue to work to open infusion centers for antibody therapy treatment across his state. Abbott's office on Tuesday said he had the virus but was not experiencing symptoms.

  • The Latest: Kentucky Supreme Court reins in Gov. Beshear

    The state’s high court on Saturday cleared the way for laws reining in his emergency powers to take effect. The state Supreme Court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction blocking the new Republican-backed laws limiting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers. It comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging in Kentucky.

  • Booster shots will decrease breakthrough infections for the immunocompromised

    Immunocompromised people make up nearly half of Covid-19 breakthrough hospitalizations—an extra vaccine shot may help

  • SC hospitalizations rise more than 150% in two weeks as COVID cases mount, DHEC reports

    All indicators point to a worsening state in South Carolina, according to DHEC data.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Teachers to be offered overtime for one-to-one tuition

    Flu jabs could fail this winter due to Covid emergency, experts warn Hidden immunity: Why booster jabs may not be needed after all Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home Covid-fearing Australian council shoots rescue dogs to stop volunteers travelling How Jacinda Ardern's 'fortress New Zealand' strategy risks crumbling

  • Tennessee radio host who was vaccine skeptic dies of COVID

    A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

  • U.K. launching COVID antibody surveillance program

    The British government announced Sunday that it's launching a national surveillance program to measure antibodies in people who test positive for COVID-19.Why it matters: The U.K. Health Security Agency said in a statement that its program would improve understanding of immunity and the protection provided by antibodies generated following a coronavirus infection and vaccination.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It would also help in the understanding of

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information. * Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic.