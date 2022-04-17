Ardmore pair arrested for burglary

Apr. 16—Matthew Dale Wray, 35, and Wendy Michelle Wray, 42, both of Ardmore, were arrested by Limestone County Sheriff's Office officers on April 5. They are both charged with third-degree burglary.

LCSO responded to burglary in progress in the 30000 block of Highway 53 in Ardmore and were told by the caller that a red truck had been observed backing up to a partially burned building he owned.

"A subject was then seen exiting the truck and entering the building. The subject loaded a Viking dishwasher into the bed of his truck and began driving away," LCSO said.

The caller then followed the truck until it came to a stop at the Shell Gas Station in Ardmore. Deputy Justin Smith, Captain Tracy Luna and Officer Ryan Cole of Ardmore Police Department intercepted the vehicle. Matthew Wray and Wendy Wray were identified as the occupants of the red truck.

The dishwasher was located in the bed of the truck, and a catalytic converter was found in the cab.

Limestone County Sheriff's Investigator Steven Ferguson responded, and probable cause was found to arrest both occupants in the vehicle.

Matthew Dale Wray was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Wendy Michelle Wray was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and remains in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $2500 bond.